Carson City, NV

Carson sheriff seeks suspects for theft, credit card fraud

By Submitted
Nevada Appeal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two females who, on June 9 in two occasions,...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Nevada Appeal

K-9 vehicle donated to Carson City sheriff

The Berger Family Trust donated a state-of-the-art pursuit edition vehicle to Carson City Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit. This new vehicle was assigned to senior handler and K-9 trainer, Deputy Jeff Pullen, along with his K9 partner Blue. Along with standard police fitment, the vehicle possesses advanced equipment. It has...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police activity closes Prater at Rock in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Westbound Prater Way is shut down at Rock Boulevard due to police activity, the Sparks Police Department reported. The closure took effect around 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022. The nature of the police activity is unknown, but our crew on scene says police tape is...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man shot in head in west Sparks; injury not life-threatening

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot once in the head Friday night in west Sparks but the wound is not life-threatening, the Sparks Police Department said. It happened about 9:57 p.m. on G Street near Sullivan Lane. Police said two suspects forced open the door to an apartment there,...
SPARKS, NV
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County. Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street. That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries. Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide. Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Deaf man missing in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a deaf man who went missing near Incline Village on June 14. Blair Esson, 29, was last seen trying to get a ride to Grid Bar in Kings Beach, his friends told sheriff’s deputies. Esson is 5’05”, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Teen dies after late-night crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 16-year-old who rolled his car Thursday night on S. McCarran and Cashill boulevards died late Friday morning, the Reno Police Department reported. The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on June 23, 2022. Reno Police, the Reno Fire Department, and REMSA all responded to the...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Reno woman that was reported missing in Sacramento has been found

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Reno woman who had been reported missing in Sacramento was found Saturday. According to the missing person report, 23-year-old Nayeli Imani Harrison went missing on June 14. Harrison’s mother told FOX40 Saturday that Nayeli’s phone was broken and she had no way of contacting her family. After several days of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Craig Lowe
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson City birth announcements for June 5 to 15, 2022

To Trinity Nevers of Carson City, Solana Charlene Nevers, born June 5, 2022, weighing 6 pounds and 0 ounces. To Mikayla Scaramella and Eamon Webb of Carson City, Ezra Joseph Webb, born June 11, 2022, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce. To Sara Hood and Michael Swerdling of Carson City,...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 25281

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned is the duly appointed trustee of the Jeanette McGinley Trust. Jeanette M. McGinley, trustor of that trust died on October 22, 2021. Any creditors having a claim against the trust estate must file a claim with the undersigned at the address given below within ninety (90) days after the first publication of this notice.
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Placer County, Rocklin, Roseville, And Lincoln Fire Crews Team Up To Stop House Fire

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Fire crews from several different Northern California cities joined together to out an early Wednesday morning house fire in Lincoln. The Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln firefighters with a house fire on the 500 block of Navigator Drive. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln Fire Department with an early morning structure fire in the 500 block of Navigator Dr. All occupants are safe and no injuries are reported. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Xf2FzsIqWv — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 22, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LINCOLN, CA
#Credit Card Fraud#Theft#Ccso#Secret Witness
mynews4.com

Woman attacked by bear in North Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is reminding both visitors and residents of North Lake Tahoe to be careful of bears after a woman was attacked in her home. A woman was attacked by a bear on the 3100 block of...
FOX40

Mandatory evacuations in Lincoln, Sheridan area due to fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — There are mandatory evacuations due to a fire in the Lincoln and Sheridan area, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.  The evacuations are ordered for Ranch House Road and deputies are assisting with the evacuations. The area of Camp Far West to Ranch House Road is under an evacuation […]
LINCOLN, CA
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for June 25 to 28, 2022

Buffalo Bill is in Virginia City attracting much attention. When he plays faro, he plays with Buffalo chips. A lucky town. Virginia has concluded not to celebrate on the Fourth of July. It is evident that the saloon keeper was not consulted in the matter. Upon the receipt of the news at Reno, the saloon and restaurant keepers of that town hired one hundred guns. Reno is certainly a most fortunate town — the Insane Asylum and Fourth of July — what blessings.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Get Healthy Carson City: Playground safety and new spaces

As the weather gets warmer, families and especially children are looking for fun outdoor activities close to home. Carson City has more than 8,000-acres of protected parklands that offer abundant outdoor recreation opportunities for all ages and abilities. With 17 playgrounds located throughout the capital city, there are a variety...
CARSON CITY, NV
NBC Bay Area

Bear Fight at Lake Tahoe Home Caught on Camera

Security camera footage from a home in South Lake Tahoe caught two bears squaring off inside a carport. The resident who owns the camera told NBC Bay Area she heard "strange growling" but didn't expect it would be two bears fighting. She assumed it was a bear going after a...
Nevada Appeal

Carson's Feuling calls for volunteer support in schools

In 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Carson City’s ability to bring volunteers into its classrooms to a “screeching halt,” incoming school district Superintendent Andrew Feuling says. But that’s a situation he hopes to rectify with certainty and sincerity once he assumes his new position in July.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Bently Lake Tahoe estate on market for $55 million

GLENBROOK, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe estate named after the originator of the Ghost Dance is the crown jewel among the properties being sold by the Bently Family. Wovoka has gone on the market for $55 million after being combined with a neighboring parcel. Located at Glenbrook on the...

