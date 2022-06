Texarkana Texas Police report that a recent arrest of a felony fugitive has garnered the suspect a total of 11 charges, and faces other charges in other states. We arrested 27 year old Anthony Sandoval on Wednesday for five felony warrants and several new charges after a short foot chase through the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4800 block of N. Stateline Ave.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO