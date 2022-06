Sacramento, CA – Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization:. “Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is both horrifying and heartbreaking. The right to abortion has been guaranteed in our country for almost half a century and today millions of women across our nation have had that right ripped away.

