U.S. Not Aware of Assistance Request From Taliban After Quake, Expects Talks Ahead

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said it was not aware of any request for American assistance from Afghanistan's Taliban government after an earthquake...

The New Humanitarian

Taliban quake response, Amhara massacre, and South Asia’s monsoon-hit millions: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck a remote area of southeastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border early on 22 June, killing more than 1,000 people and destroying thousands of homes. The quake, the deadliest in more than two decades, is the first major natural disaster to hit Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, and comes amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis, with much of the country suffering from extreme poverty and hunger. International sanctions coupled with poor governance have raised concerns over the rescue effort and the treatment of thousands of injured, especially as the United States and other Western donors refuse to provide the Taliban with financial assistance. The UN’s emergency aid coordination agency, OCHA, is overseeing a foreign aid response that has been badly hampered by mountainous terrain, poor weather, and a lack of phone signals. Afghan civilian groups are mobilising to fill any gaps they can. Prior to the Taliban takeover, an estimated three quarters of government spending came from foreign aid. Taliban leaders called on the international community to provide more assistance. UN relief chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council that while international sanctions continue to slow cash transfers, the Taliban, too, is interfering with aid delivery.
Norway Hopes That Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition Will Resume Talks

(Reuters) - The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it hopes the Venezuelan government and the country's opposition will resume political talks soon, following an eight-month hiatus. Representatives of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition will both attend this week's Oslo Forum, an international event on...
Taliban pledge no interference with quake aid, but many await relief

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers pledged on Saturday they would not interfere with international efforts to distribute aid to tens of thousands of people affected by this week's deadly earthquake. Aid organisations have complained in the past that Taliban authorities have tried to divert aid to areas and people that supported their hardline insurgency -- or even seized goods to distribute themselves and claim the credit.
Philippines protests new Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines said Thursday it had filed a new diplomatic protest against Beijing over the alleged return of a massive Chinese fleet operating “illegally” around Whitsun Reef, within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
Israel tells its citizens in Turkey they face 'real and immediate danger' of being targeted in attacks by Iranian operatives and to leave 'as soon as possible'

Israel has urged its citizens in Turkey to leave 'as soon as possible' over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning attacks against them in Istanbul. The stark warning comes amid the latest surge in tensions between the bitter rivals, with Tehran blaming the Jewish state for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure, inside Iran but also inside Syria.
Britain: Russia Has Removed Several Key Generals From Ukraine

(Reuters) - The British defence ministry said on Saturday that Russia had likely withdrawn several generals from key command roles in the Ukraine conflict this month. "Since the start of June, the Russian high command has highly likely removed several Generals from key operational command roles in the war in Ukraine," the ministry said in its daily Twitter update.
Iran again threatens to assassinate Pompeo: 'Live in fear'

Iran is threatening a possible assassination attempt on former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with high-profile Twitter accounts posting inflammatory messages against him. Pompeo, now a Fox News contributor, has been highly critical of Iran both while serving in the Trump administration and after. He was in office when U.S. forces killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, whose daughter is now threatening the former secretary of state.
Spain says deadly migrant rush 'attack' on its territory

The Spanish prime minister on Saturday described a deadly migrant rush on the enclave of Melilla from Morocco as an attack on Spain's "territorial integrity", as human rights activists demanded an investigation. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the incident was a "violent and organised attack by mafias who traffic in human beings, against a Spanish territory".
