As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. For the second time in the history of McLane Stadium, Baylor Football went undefeated at home throughout an entire season. The first time came in the opening year of McLane Stadium, 2014. The second time came last year, when the Bears went 7-0 at home and finished the season 12-2 as Big 12 and Sugar Bowl Champions.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO