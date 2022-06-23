Fire in the North End shuts down part of Hanover Street

Fire in North End shuts down Hanover Street 00:36

BOSTON – A fire shut down the busiest street in Boston's North End on Wednesday. Flames broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment building at 288 Hanover Street at about 5:45 p.m.

Boston Fire said flames were on the top floor and heavy smoke was reported throughout the building.

Crews were still battling hot spots in the building Wednesday night. The tight quarters of the North End made it a difficult fire to fight.

"Access was difficult, as you know in the North End it's tight as it is, the outdoor dining doesn't help with that," Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said.

No injuries have been reported. There are eight residents who have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.