ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Hed Mayner Men’s Spring 2023

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DwFj_0gJ4RqIK00
Hed Mayner Men's Spring 2023 Courtesy of Hed Mayner

Hed Mayner went lighter on traditional tailoring this season, when he gleaned inspiration from antique bed linens, their forms and embellishments (think embroidery and lace) for his gender-fluid collection.

A sprinkling of softer, dreamier pieces for fall 2022 was a harbinger of things to come.

Sent down the runway was an oversize white cotton, rectangular-shaped shirt with eyelet designs paired with wide ecru, pocketed cargo pants. A beige knitted roomy sweater overlaid a long white cotton shirt, peeking out from the bottom like a frilly skirt, which overlapped light brown trousers.

He described garments as having “a strong contrast between front and back, and getting this two-dimensional look.” That was indeed the case, since Mayner spliced certain fabrics, often leaving models’ backs bare, and layered them up to create volumes native to his fashion of seasons past.

“The proportion is about removing the class, gender, status, whatever,” said Mayner, who maintained it’s not really about being feminine or masculine.

Alongside the reprising of sheets, spoons dangled from models’ ears — and other random domestic elements were used to interesting effect. “[They’re] clothes that look like you’ve just collected or found, and applied [them] on yourself,” Mayner said.

That might be so, but in artful fashion.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Valette Studio Men’s Spring 2023

Picking up where he left off last season, Pierre-François Valette took his characters from Andy Warhol’s Factory to Capri and the surrounding Italian coast, with actor and 1970s sex symbol Joe Dallesandro as muse for the season. “I wanted to be more relaxed, with details that make [the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Greg Lauren Men’s Spring 2023

Joyous to be back after two years of virtual appointments, Greg Lauren brought his dressed-up take on upcycling to Paris this season. “It’s almost brewing in the collection, this wanting to reconnect,” he said by way of preamble. He built his “Reconstruct” lineup around what he described...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sean Suen Men’s Spring 2023

Speaking over Zoom from Beijing, under what he described as “semi-lockdown,” Sean Suen took his inspiration for spring 2023 from the slightly blurry, uncomfortable feeling of a hangover, likening it to the uncertainty of recent times. “I’m a drinker, I like to drink, and sometimes I have a hangover,” the designer said jovially.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sulvam Men’s Spring 2023

Teppei Fujita wanted to communicate a sense of lightness, focusing on the movement of his fabrics, as if they were lifted and billowed by a breeze. He staged his Sulvam presentation in the street outside his new Paris workshop — he now divides his time between France and Japan. In the oppressive heat of late June, there was nary a gust in the air.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Linens
WWD

JW Anderson Men’s Spring 2023

While wearing his other hat as creative director of Loewe, Jonathan Anderson has been inserting gleaming metal plates into trenchcoats and chrome drain catchers into sweaters. He visited the hardware store for his JW Anderson brand, too, incorporating cupboard hinges into hoodies, tacking safety gloves to the front of striped sweaters and riddling T-shirts with tin-can ring pulls halfway open.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes's Slouchy Crochet Set Is the Perfect Summer Statement Piece

Katie Holmes's latest red-carpet look proves that crochet will be one of this season's go-to wardrobe staples. While attending the premiere for Alone Together at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, the actress opted for an ivory tank top and long flared skirt from Chloé's pre-fall 2022 collection. The unique set, made of wool silk, was produced by hand crochet and knitting savoir faire, and took approximately 180 hours to finish.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Debuts of Milan Men’s Fashion Week: Four Projects to Watch

Click here to read the full article. MILAN —  The men’s fashion week calendar is welcoming a handful of newbies banking on the global visibility offered by the showcase to present their spring collections and projects. From the eco-minded approach of Lessico Familiare and Simon Cracker, to Sease’s charitable bent and Joeone’s celebration of China’s heritage, these are the four debuts to keep an eye on this week. Simon Cracker Simon Cracker, the brand founded and helmed by Simone Botte, is no novice.More from WWDCormio RTW Fall 2022Ambush RTW Fall 2022Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2022 Botte established it in 2010 with a radical...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDNatalie Portman,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

ColourPop Cosmetics Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell for Old Hollywood-themed Collection

Click here to read the full article. ColourPop Cosmetics has tapped TikTok influencer Jasmine Chiswell for its next collection. The cosmetics brand is teaming with the influencer for its upcoming old Hollywood glamour-inspired collection, leveraging Chiswell’s vintage style for an old school ad campaign.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi The collection includes seven products: the Hello Hollywood eyeshadow palette, the Such a Starlet eye shadow palette, two shades of the brand’s Lux Lip Gloss and three shades of the brand’s lip kits. The collection is meant...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

POTR and Suicoke Collide for Utility Moto Cab Sandals

Following a collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD, Japanese footwear label Suicoke taps Yoshida & Co.‘s POTR for a special-edition take on its classic Moto Cab sandals. The collaborative pairs arrive in an open rounded-toe design with padded nylon straps lined in orange contrast stitching and logo-embossed EVA molded rubber footbed. Two...
APPAREL
WWD

Paul Smith Men’s Spring 2023

Tailored clothing is flying out the door at Paul Smith, but it’s not the old stuff. “Tailoring isn’t what it used to be. Men are rethinking the way they put things together,” said Smith, who staged his first live show after more than two years. More...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lemaire Men’s Spring 2023

This was a refreshing presentation that allowed guests to drift from tableau to tableau, gazing at models engaged in everyday life: a mother on a bench stroking her young daughter’s hair; a young woman engrossed in a book, and a couple, both dressed in trenchcoats with textured surfaces, deep in conversation at a café table.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Songzio Men’s Spring 2023

Designer Jay Songzio likes to play with proportion and balance, and did so again this season, showing a bold collection at Paris’ American Cathedral. With the grand, Gothic setting and Dante’s “Inferno” as inspiration, Songzio could have mined all sorts of dark historical references. Instead he kept his cool using bright watercolors of aqua and sea-foam and an industrial, fluorescent strobe-effect sheen to freshen up his usual palette of black and gray, and deftly bridged South Korean references with modern tailoring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dixie D’Amelio Celebrates Debut Album in Two-piece Vest Suit at Star-studded Launch Party

Click here to read the full article. Dixie D’Amelio kicked off the release of her debut album with a star-studded gathering. The TikTok star celebrated her anticipated project, “a letter to me,” which dropped on June 10, with a party at the buzzy Los Angeles nightclub Nightingale. She wore a two-piece beige vest suit over a lace white bralette paired with shoes by Dr. Martens. She styled her long black hair in loose waves and kept her makeup simple.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingalePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeezAll the Looks from Gucci X...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel Barbie and Ken in Matching Western-Inspired Outfits for Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world. On Tuesday, new photos of the actress on the set of her upcoming movie “Barbie” surfaced online, showing her in a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck and her long blond hair down in loose waves.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the London 'Eternals' PremiereBleak, Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Is Making a Comeback Robbie will star as the titular character in the movie, which will...
MOVIES
WWD

Is Revlon the New Meme Stock?

Click here to read the full article. First there was Hertz, then there was GameStop and now enter Revlon Inc. Revlon’s stock has surged for the third day in a row as traders bet on the struggling beauty company that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just last week.More from WWDThey Are Wearing: Paris Men's Fashion Week Spring 2023Victoria Beckham Resort 2023Lemaire Men's Fall 2022 The 90-year-old New York-based retailer, whose brands include namesake Revlon, Elizabeth Arden and Almay, saw its share price surge 45 percent, or $2.70, to $8.76 at around 2 p.m., marking a rise of more than 300 percent over...
BUSINESS
WWD

Yohji Yamamoto Men’s Spring 2023

With his latest men’s lineup, Yohji Yamamoto made a departure from his usual all-black collections, saying that his idea for the season was “to take off my old clothing and try new colors, new inspiration.” He continued by saying, “So it was very joyful to make this collection, but it was very dangerous.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy