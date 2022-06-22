ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

Monterey Bay shark attack victim identified

By Amy Larson, Tori Gaines, Justin Campbell
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KRON) — Moments after a shark attacked a man off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove on Wednesday, good Samaritans pulled the injured swimmer onto a surfboard and paddled him out of the ocean, police and witnesses told KRON4.

Police officers and paramedics responded to a report of a shark attack at the popular beach at 10:35 a.m. The swimmer suffered “significant injuries” from shark bites and was transported to Natividad Hospital, Pacific Grove Police Chief Cathy Madalone said.

The victim was identified by fellow swimmers as Steve Bruemmer.

Good Samaritans risked their own safety to help the victim after the shark attacked, Madalone said.

Two of the good Samaritans were identified as paddle boarders, and a third was a local surfing instructor. An off-duty Sacramento police officer, Paul Bandy, and his wife, Amy Johns, were paddle boarding near Lovers Point when they saw the swimmer screaming for help in the water.

“The swimmer was hemorrhaging a lot of blood, it was all around. We immediately paddled to him,” Bandy told KRON4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRop3_0gJ4IYLt00
Signs block off access to Lovers Point Beach on the same day of a shark attack. (KRON4 photo / Justin Campbell)

The surf instructor also paddled out with an extra surfboard.

“We pulled the injured swimmer onto the board and took him to shore where paramedics were just arriving. The injuries were severe and two tourniquets were placed on the victim to help control bleeding,” the off-duty officer told KRON4.

Bandy and Johns had traveled from Sacramento to Lovers Point to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The victim’s friends told KRON4 that he is an avid swimmer who usually doesn’t swim on Wednesdays. But warm, sunny weather made him decide to go for a swim. Police said the swimmer was bitten in the leg and the stomach.

While recovering in a trauma center late Wednesday afternoon, Bruemmer was alert and talking. His friends said the shark’s teeth thankfully did not puncture a major artery. He suffered a broken femur.

“It was a very large shark. He’s going to survive, but it’s going to be a long recovery,” a fellow swimmer told KRON4.

Police Chief Madalone wrote, “We want to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Good Samaritans that took immediate action and personal risk to assist the swimmer. We send our prayers and thoughts to the swimmer and their family.”

The Monterey Fire Department deployed a drone for an aerial search of the water. As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no further sightings of the aggressive shark. All beaches between Lovers Point and Sea Palm will remain closed until Saturday as a precaution.

Great white shark ‘baby boom’ observed along NorCal coast

Officials have not yet identified what species the shark is. Great white sharks live in the Monterey Bay and were responsible for other attacks against people in previous years.

In May of 2020, surfer Ben Kelly was killed by a great white shark in the Monterey Bay. Kelly, 26, was catching waves off Sand Dollar Beach when the shark bit his leg and struck an artery. Jorge Moreno of California State Parks said the shark was between 10-12 feet long. Scientists confirmed its species by using DNA collected from Kelly’s wetsuit and surfboard.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Monterey shark attack victim receives well wishes during recovery

(KRON) — A shark attack victim is recovering after an incident yesterday in Monterey County. Some of the victim’s colleagues sent well-wishes for a speedy recovery. Shark attack victim Stephen Bruemmer is listed in fair condition and continuing to recover, according to officials at Natividad Hospital in Salinas. Bruemmer was in the water Wednesday at […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fire at Monterey Mushroom Company burns 2 acres

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Morgan Hill on Friday afternoon. Cal Fire said that it was mapped at 1.9 acres and is 65% contained. The fire started at the Monterey Mushroom Company at 642 Hale Avenue in the very north end of Morgan Hill, Cal Fire said. It […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific Grove, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Monterey, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Monterey, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Monterey, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

California surfer injured in shark attack

A surfer suffered "significant" injuries after he was bitten by a shark at a California beach Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., a man surfing off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove was injured in a shark attack, Pacific Grove Police Chief Cathy Madalone confirmed in a statement. Shortly after...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Monterey Bay#Great White Shark#Shark Bites#Accident#Natividad Hospital
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Ex-boyfriend drove from San Jose, killed Modesto mother of 2, family says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Surfing
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

CHP: 2 dead, 7 injured from Highway 129 crash

AROMAS, Calif. — Two people were killed and more than a half-dozen people were injured following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon near Aromas, the California Highway Patrol said. Two pickup trucks, including one towing a fifth-wheel toy-hauler, crashed head-on while driving on Highway 129 around 3:45 p.m. The highway...
AROMAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of two among those killed in cross-county spree that ended in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police investigators believe the suspect in a double homicide came from the Central Valley to San Jose after shooting and killing the mother of his son. The suspect also killed another person hours earlier, authorities said. Relatives identified the slain woman as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Modesto homicide victim identified by mother

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said they reported to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive that resulted in a homicide investigation of a 29-year-old female. Michelle Gonzales, 29, was identified as the victim of the Modesto homicide by her mother Annette Meras. The San Jose Police Department […]
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy