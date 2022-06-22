ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Joe: Trump and others should be ashamed for spreading lies about a private citizen

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia election worker Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss described...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trump’s vanity could end up being a major gift to the Jan. 6 committee

Over the past six years, Americans have seen Donald Trump utter so many. self-incriminating things in the open, you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s immune to punishment. But the House Jan. 6 committee's hearings appear to pose the gravest danger to Trump in terms of his civil and criminal liability yet. And the revelation that he and his family kept a camera crew around before and after the Jan. 6 attack could ultimately show that Trump’s vanity has consequences.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

GOP reps who sought Trump pardons have some explaining to do

Two weeks ago, when the Jan. 6 committee kicked off a series of hearings with a prime-time presentation, Rep. Liz Cheney raised a highly provocative claim: Multiple House Republicans sought presidential pardons “for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.”. The vice chair of the bipartisan panel...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Scarborough
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Seeing Republican assurances that Roe was safe in a new light

After Donald Trump took office in 2017, one of his first major decisions was nominating Neil Gorsuch to fill the high court’s vacancy, effectively completing the theft of a Supreme Court seat. Senate Republicans patted themselves on the back. Alleged moderates, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, went along with the scheme, expressing confidence that Gorsuch would leave the Roe v. Wade precedent intact.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

In post-Roe America, your cell phone is now a reproductive privacy risk

In overruling Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has turned back the clock on women’s rights and, by extension, individual liberties for all of us. Reproductive privacy is in danger, and our current lack of digital privacy protections makes this problem even worse. A lot of data that companies collect on consumers can be used against people if state governments choose to prosecute individuals seeking or providing abortions.
CELL PHONES
MSNBC

DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

Federal investigators raided Trump ally Jeffrey Clark’s home as part of the sprawling inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark has repeatedly pled the Fifth in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the raid with Neal Katyal, who links the raid directly to Donald Trump himself. Katyal asserts that “conspiracy takes two to tango” and that “it is unthinkable that there is now not a criminal investigation at the Justice Department right now and that Donald Trump is part of that investigation.” June 24, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump tried to turn the DOJ into his Ministry of Propaganda

In the lead-up to Jan. 6, American democracy teetered on a razor’s edge. And the Justice Department was that razor. The first four days of the House Jan. 6 committee public hearings revealed the crazed mission then-President Donald Trump and his campaign were on to provide legal pretext to their attempt at overturning the 2020 election.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Citizen
MSNBC

The literal cost of overturning Roe v. Wade

Friday's Supreme Court decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson has effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, paving the way for upwards of 26 states to ban abortion care. There will be countless negative implications of this devastating blow to bodily autonomy. But one of the most seismic, yet overlooked, will be the constrains on economic freedoms.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Jan. 6 hearings: Ex-DOJ officials who resisted Trump plot testify

The House Jan. 6 select committee held its fifth public hearing into the Capitol riot today at 3 p.m. ET. The nine-member panel focused on then-President Donald Trump's efforts to get the Department of Justice to overturn the 2020 election. Our contributors were MSNBC Daily writer and editor Zeeshan Aleem,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Francia Márquez should consult Kamala Harris as she looks to meet lofty expectations

What happened in Colombia Sunday, June 19, was seismic. Not just because Gustavo Petro, a former guerilla, former mayor of Bogota and current senator, became the traditionally conservative country’s first leftist president but also because of his running mate, Francia Márquez, the environmental feminist who was elected to serve as Colombia’s first Black vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden's gas proposal shows the U.S. is fully in the grips of Big Oil

President Joe Biden’s latest proposal to curb rising gas prices would be a major gift to oil companies. On Wednesday, Biden proposed a three-month suspension on gas taxes to alleviate some of the strain Americans are feeling due to high gas prices. That strain, caused by global strife — like oil-rich Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and price hikes by oil companies, has become a political bane for the White House despite having virtually no control over gas prices.
POTUS
MSNBC

Inside the 'Roe' decision: Why Alito's ruling can't be taken at face value

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and 50 years of precedent, upholding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and giving the green light to abortion bans nationwide. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the wide-ranging legal implications of this ruling, explaining how the ruling could be weaponized against other rights. June 24, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy