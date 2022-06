Bloomington, IL- On Friday, 6/24/22, at 1:25 a.m., officers from the Bloomington Police Department witnessed a car drive through two red lights at the intersections of Market St. and Center St., and then Market St. and Madison St. without stopping. At the intersection of Market St. and Lee St. the car had a minor crash with another vehicle which was stopped at the stop sign. The driver of the victim vehicle reported no injuries. The suspect car continued driving without stopping. Bloomington police officers then attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating the squad car's lights and siren. The suspect vehicle continued driving without slowing down or stopping. At the intersection of Oak St. and Mulberry St. the officers terminated the traffic stop. The suspect car was last seen continuing north on Oak St. at Locust St.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO