17 Times It Appeared There Was A Little Glitch In Our Simulation Over The Past Month

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait
DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
Is the Metaverse Just the Web Wearing 3D Glasses?
There’s a huge amount of hype, and increasingly, money, being poured into “the metaverse” by some of the largest companies in the world as well as small tech firms that hope to join their ranks by building an immersive virtual reality in which people can socialize, find entertainment and buy stuff.
Fast Company
How excited should anyone get over Meta’s VR headset prototypes?
Last week, during a virtual “Inside the Lab” presentation for tech reporters, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives showed off a bevy of prototype virtual-reality headsets developed by the company’s Reality Labs Research group. This experimental hardware included several versions of the company’s “Half Dome” headsets,...
makeuseof.com
How Meta Hopes to Make Hyper-Realistic Virtual Reality Possible
In his hope to bring about his Metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg has put Meta in a race to make hyper-realistic virtual reality possible. However, despite all the fuss, a fully-fledged Metaverse, the way Zuckerberg pictures it, does not seem to be anywhere around the corner. Zuckerberg has revealed a series of...
The Next Web
The 3 things an AI must demonstrate to be considered sentient
A Google developer recently decided that one of the company’s chatbots, a large language model (LLM) called LaMBDA, had become sentient. According to a report in the Washington Post, the developer identifies as a Christian and he believes that the machine has something akin to a soul — that it’s become sentient.
Artificial Intelligence Invented Its Own Secret Language
The automatic or self-development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been speculated since the term started to be commonly used within the tech industry. A new generation of AI named DALL-E 2 has been identified by tech experts to have developed its own secret language or better-said vocabulary to create digital intellectual property.
As Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Netflix, Disney, Comcast and Other Hollywood Companies Vow to Cover Travel for Abortions
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, most major Hollywood companies are informing employees they will cover travel costs for those journeying out of state for abortions. The decision, which is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of U.S. states, has sparked companies including Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, WME, CAA and UTA to communicate with employees about their health care policies.More from The Hollywood ReporterPresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day for the Court and the Country"Hollywood on the Overturning of Roe v....
DIY Photography
Meta doesn’t even hide anymore that it wants to be TikTok
I think it’s clear to all of us that Meta is trying its best to look as much as possible like TikTok. Reels, auto-generated captions, and expanded search are only some of the features Meta copied for Instagram and Facebook. But now, the company has taken an extra step to look more like its biggest competitor. And this time, it’s wearing seven-league boots.
hypebeast.com
COSTS' Saucony SHADOW 6000 "Black Hole" is Inspired by Breaking Barriers
For its latest collaboration, Shenzhen-based retailer COSTS has tapped Saucony for a footwear collaboration. The COSTS x Saucony SHADOW 6000 “Black Hole” is based on the imagination of the meta-universe. The team-up serves to express the connection between reality and virtual reality to break through the three-dimensional space.
