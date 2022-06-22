ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Times It Appeared There Was A Little Glitch In Our Simulation Over The Past Month

By Christopher Hudspeth
 2 days ago

1. Let's start with this generic beer that looks like whoever is running the simulation forgot to add visual effects.

notimeleft4you / Via reddit.com

2. This truck cruising down the highway while displaying highway signs.

person7849 / Via reddit.com

3. This $10 coin featuring Bill Clinton.

dehydrationking / Via reddit.com

4. This bouquet of flowers that's not actual plants — it's Legos.

BaronVonBroccoli / Via reddit.com

Look at those details up close!

BaronVonBroccoli / Via reddit.com

5. This perfume bottle that looks like glass cleaner.

RookieMistake101 / Via reddit.com

6. This Disney princess living inside of an ice cube.

Vixi0n / Via reddit.com

I need Iced Coffee Princess's backstory immediately.

Vixi0n / Via reddit.com

7. This bread that's sliced HORIZONTALLY.

minecalos1 / Via reddit.com

8. This apartment that looks like it's been embedded in a stone wall.

Sirnando138 / Via reddit.com

9. This building that looks like it's transparent, stuck in limbo between dimensions.

silvercoated1 / Via reddit.com

10. This dead tree branch that looks like it's been taken over by a lion.

Fluss01 / Via reddit.com

11. This Apple Store covered in greenery like a forest overlapped into a shopping center.

xplodingtinkftw / Via reddit.com

12. This (terrifying) alignment that makes it appear this dog has a face with human features.

Skratchy9 / Via reddit.com

13. This upside-down building.

Oversized-biscuits / Via reddit.com

14. This egg that morphed into chick-form after being cooked.

48north / Via reddit.com

15. This city skyline design that appears to have mistakenly been coded into these torn tights.

leelahtequila / Via reddit.com

16. This pencil made of denim that I can only assume means there's a pair of jeans somewhere made of graphite.

AlexTrebek_ / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, this beautifully textile-painted hoodie that looks like it's harboring a portal to another dimension within its torso.

Ethereality420 / Via reddit.com

