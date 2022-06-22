ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

BIZNOTE: Restaurant/bar Driftwood in development for Alki

Cover picture for the articleFour months after closing what was the Alki Beach Pub for remodeling, its owners – who had just bought the venue three months before that – have unveiled their plan for the space’s future. At the time of closure, Jackie Mallahan and Dan Mallahan promised 2722 Alki Avenue SW would return...

BIZNOTE: Dough Joy Donuts opens in West Seattle Junction

Three weeks after we reported that Dough Joy Donuts was taking over the ex-Café Mia space in The Junction, they’re open. We got a tip last night from @westseattlereviews that Dough Joy had soft-opened earlier in the day, and after another tip this morning, we went over to confirm. Yes, they’re open at 4317 SW Oregon, and their hours will be 8 am-2 pm Wednesdays-Sundays. Their specialty is “plant-based donuts.” Dough Joy has beverages too:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Aggressive dog hating neighbors harassment/ picture taking

You have so much time on your hands to hate. I was wondering if we could get you to volunteer your wise ways and countless unused hours to research opening a dog park in west Seattle that way you can help corral all the ILLEGAL WEST SEATTLE MANGEY MUTTS THAT GO AROUND IN PACKS BITING PEOPLE NON STOP.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit Board looks ahead to next month’s ‘preferred alignment’ decision

The Sound Transit Board‘s June meeting just wrapped up less than an hour ago – last one before it’s tasked with “confirming or modifying” a “preferred alignment” for West Seattle/Ballard light rail. ST staff is working on a proposal for that, board members were told, and will present it at the Executive Committee‘s meeting in two weeks. The board in the meantime were presented an overview today of the 5,195 comments received regarding the Draft Environmental Impact Statement between January 28th and April 28th. You can see them all here. Today’s meeting also featured a substantial amount of public comment from people in West Seattle, primarily expressing opposition to the DEL-6 station location/alignment (see page 10) for its prospective displacement of Transitional Resources – which provides supportive housing and mental-health services – and Alki Beach Academy.
SEATTLE, WA
CAN YOU HELP? Be a life-saver – donate blood in West Seattle!

If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest hopes you’ll do it during their upcoming West Seattle pop-ups. Here’s the announcement:. Summer activities like travel, visiting guests, and fun in the sun sometimes prevent would-be donors from donating blood, and blood inventory struggles throughout the season. Our community’s need for blood is constant, no matter the weather.
SEATTLE, WA
VACCINATION: Two West Seattle clinic dates for newly eligible under-5-year-olds

We promised to let you know as soon as we heard from anyone having a vaccination clinic for newly eligible children under 5. Today, we have word from Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor) that they’ve set two dates – Monday, June 27th, and Monday, August 1st, 2 pm-6 pm, “for the first and second doses for patients between the ages of 6 months and 4 years (Moderna), as well booster doses for patients between the ages of 5 and 11 years (Pfizer). These clinics will be open to both patients and non-patients at Neighborhood Naturopathic at 5410 California Ave SW, Suite 203. We ask that anyone interested call ahead to schedule: 206-486-8383.” Vaccinations for kids 6 months to 4 years old got safety approval at the state level (following the federal clearance) earlier this week.
SEATTLE, WA
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Here’s what you’ll see and hear at Field Day 2022

(WSB photo from Field Day 2018) Yet another big summer event returning after a pandemic hiatus: Field Day, whose organizers say you could call it “Ham Radio’s Open House.” And a big open house it is, spanning 24 hours, tomorrow morning through Sunday morning, this time in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). You can drop by for one or more of many presentations on topics from “Making a Family Communication Plan” to “Solar Power and Batteries” – the full schedule is here – or take advantage of a chance to take a turn at the mic. You can also just listen in as local hams participate in the contest that’s at the heart of Field Day – “where operators attempt to make as many two-way radio contacts as possible during a 24-hour window.” Three groups are participating – West Seattle Amateur Radio Club, Puget Sound Repeater Group, and Seattle Auxiliary Communications Service. Ham radio has seen a surge in the past few years, they note – 775,000 licensed hams in the U.S. now, up nearly 50,000 since 2019. You can stop by between 11 am Saturday and 11 am Sunday to see what it’s all about.
SEATTLE, WA
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

We’re under a heat advisory noon Saturday until 11 pm Monday, but today’s forecast is unremarkable – sunshine and a high in the 70s. On Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 from 6 AM to 6 PM, we will be closing the on-ramp from eastbound SW Spokane St (West Seattle Low Bridge) to the Spokane St Viaduct, along with eastbound lanes of the Spokane St Viaduct. A signed detour will be in place along SW Spokane St. The closure is needed so we can continue filling potholes on the Spokane St Viaduct. SDOT says the Spokane Street Viaduct work is NOT happening after all.
SEATTLE, WA
WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory for Saturday through Monday

(Recent Alki sunset, photographed by Jen Popp) If you were having a hard time believing it’s really going to be hot in a few days, here’s something to make it more real: A National Weather Service “Heat Advisory” alert, in effect noon Saturday to 11 pm Monday. Temperatures could get into the 90s Sunday and Monday. Nothing like a year earlier, though – Tuesday will be the first anniversary of the record-smashing 108-degree Seattle high.
SEATTLE, WA
UPDATE: Abortion-rights demonstration in The Junction

Dr. Deborah Peterson June 24, 2022 (10:03 pm) What a supportive community. Thank you to the participants, from preschoolers to retired citizens, protesting today‘s incursion of religion into health care matters. Thank you to those who honked or waved in support. This is not a women‘s issue; it‘s a human rights issue.
SEATTLE, WA
From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: Here’s why Hiawatha Community Center won’t be reopening any time soon

The closure of Hiawatha Community Center has ripple effects this summer – including these two: When wading-pool season starts tomorrow, Hiawatha won’t be opening because of the center closure; also, the Admiral Neighborhood Association can’t resume its summer-concert series because Hiawatha’s unavailable as a venue. A few readers asked us recently for a status report on the community center, so here’s what we have found out from Seattle Parks. They’ve been waiting for approval of a half-million-dollar federal grant (via the Federal Emergency Management Agency), according to Parks’ Kelly Goold, who says that’s about a quarter of the funding for the work to be done at Hiawatha. Rules of the grant, Parks says, prohibited work from starting before the funding was received. Goold says they “believe we will have approval shortly.” Then they can put the project out to bid. If they don’t get the grant? “We will proceed with the project but will complete less project work.” A bit of preparation has been done, Goold says – primarily “hazmat removal.” Once construction starts, it’s expected to take about nine months – so if all goes well from here, Hiawatha might be ready to reopen next summer. The project as described by Parks will include “electrical repairs, water and sewer pipe replacements, furnace and water heater repairs, roof replacement, and more.”
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bullets break dishes as gunfire pierces Alki home

If you’re in the Alki area and thought you heard gunfire around midnight, neighbors discovered this morning that you indeed did. Some of it even pierced the walls of a home. That photo is from Linda, who discovered the damage inside her home – about two blocks east of Alki Playfield – after a neighbor found a bullet casing on the street nearby and texted everyone on the block about it.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on West Marginal Way

Police were investigating a report of gunfire on West Marginal Way around 3 pm. We asked for information and just got their summary:. Officers responded to a shooting near Highland Park Way SW and W Marginal Way SW. Upon arrival, they located the victim and his vehicle. The victim’s vehicle had three bullet holes in it. The victim stated he observed drivers of two older sedans racing each (other) from the Chelan Cafe heading southbound on W Marginal Way SW. The victim, who was not involved in the racing, stated that when he caught up to one of the vehicles he confronted the driver and passenger about the reckless driving. Heated words were exchanged between all parties and ended when both the driver and passenger of the Honda Civic shot at the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene heading southbound toward Tukwila. Shell casings were recovered at the scene and a bullet fragment from the victim’s vehicle. No injuries to the victim.
SEATTLE, WA
PLAY BALL: All-Star competition time for West Seattle Little League baseball and softball

Summer is the prime season for baseball and softball, and the West Seattle Little League is going into the height of this season – here’s the announcement:. West Seattle Little League (WSLL) is sending three baseball teams – one for each division, 10s, 11s, and 12s -and two softball teams – a 10s and Juniors (13-14 year olds) team – to compete in the WA District 7 Little League All-Stars Tournaments.
SEATTLE, WA
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect charged in Delridge murder; also believed responsible for other early Monday shooting

When we first reported on the Monday morning shooting that killed 56-year-old Anthony Gonzalez at a Delridge encampment, we mentioned police were investigating another shooting in a similar time frame, at 16th/Cambridge. Today the charging documents for Mr. Gonzalez’s accused killer, Jaycee C. Thompson, reveal police believe he’s to blame for the other shooting too. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Thompson, who is 43, with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree robbery, and second-degree unlawful firearm possession. The charging documents note the case remains under investigation and so charges might be upgraded or added, but for now, here is the story that prosecutors and police tell in those documents, describing what they call “a multi-location violent crime spree in West Seattle”:
SEATTLE, WA
CRIME WATCH: Shooting investigation at Roxbury Safeway

1 AM: Police and medics from both sides of the city-limit line have responded to a shooting reported at the Roxbury Safeway. One person is reported injured; King County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported taking a suspect into custody and recovering a gun. No other details so far. 1:14 AM:...
SEATTLE, WA

