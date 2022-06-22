New Jersey Gov. Murphy Announces 10-Day Sales Tax Holiday For Back-To-School Supplies

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Good news for families and their children heading back to school in the Garden State. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday a 10-day, sales tax holiday for all back-to-school supplies.

“The sales tax holiday will cover a whole range of items used by our students — pre-K up through college and university. From pens and pencils and notebooks to art supplies, textbooks or other study guides, new laptop computers, among much more. We will also include in this holiday many of the sports and recreational equipment our students will require to perform at their best,” Murphy said.

The sales tax holiday will run from Aug. 27 through Sept. 5.