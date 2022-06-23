ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimmer suffers 'significant' injuries in shark attack at California beach

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
 1 day ago

A person was attacked by a shark at a California beach Wednesday, sustaining "significant" injuries from the bite, Pacific Grove police said.

Following the shark attack at Lovers Point Beach, the swimmer was transported to Natividad Hospital, the Pacific Grove Police Department said. The man's condition is unknown at this time.

Police said people at the beach reported that a shark was in the water around the time of the attack. Several people went into the water to help the person who was attacked, police said.

"We want to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Good Samaritans that took immediate action and personal risk to assist the swimmer," Pacfic Grove police said. "We thank our partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Fish and Wildlife. In addition, we thank our CERT [Community Emergency Response Team] members who responded to help with the beach closures to keep the community safe."

"We send our prayers and thoughts to the swimmer and their family," the department added.

Authorities launched a drone to find the shark but did not report additional sightings, police said.

The beach at Lovers Point and Sea Palm turnout has been closed and will reopen on Saturday, police said.

Located about 120 miles south of San Francisco, Pacific Grove is near Monterey and served as one of the filming locations for the hit HBO series "Big Little Lies."

Noncentz
1d ago

Good thing "observers" noticed a shark was in the water at the time of the attack, otherwise it would be a mystery requiring extensive investigation.

