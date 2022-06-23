ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Rayven Riggs looks to get the ball rolling for BHS Softball

By SEBASTIAN EMANUEL semanuel@thebrunswicknews.com
 5 days ago
Dreams come true.

That’s what Brunswick High softball coach Rayven Riggs said when she was announced as the Lady Pirates’ newest coach.

“It’s a full-circle moment,” Riggs said. “I always wanted to come back home and work in my community. I knew I wanted to be a teacher, but I didn’t really know about coaching.”

Riggs had the luxury of playing for Brunswick High and the Coastal Georgia softball team, before transferring for her final season at Alcorn State University.

Knowing she wanted to come back and help her community as an educator, Riggs eventually found the coaching itch, and in 2016 she returned to her alma mater as an assistant.

“Back then, we didn’t even have a field yet,” Riggs said of the progression of Brunswick softball. “I worked with Coach (Brian) Crawford and designed the field and having the batting cages. It is just a full-circle moment because when I went to school here, we didn’t have any of this and we had to practice at North Glynn. Now it is nice to see that I played a part in getting us our own field and setting up batting cages. Having something that the girls can be appreciative of.”

Being hired as the newest coach of the Lady Pirate softball program earlier his month, the Jane Macon special education teacher has hit the ground running to have her team up to speed for the upcoming season.

“We have been having a lot of girls come out and working hard on the fundamentals the first two weeks,” Riggs said. “The girls have been putting in a lot of work and listening and improving every day. I’ve seen great improvements every practice.”

Last year the Lady Pirates went 7-11, including 2-10 in Region 2-6A, and this year Riggs sees her team riding the youth swing that has hit the program.

“This year we only have two seniors so the majority of our team is made up of freshman and sophomores,” Riggs said. “Our leaders, are juniors and seniors, have been doing really well on working with the younger girls and helping them adjust to the faster pace of the game. It’s really been great.”

