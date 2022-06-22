BET+ Brings Back College Hill With Celebrities & Influencers But Fans Aren’t Feeling It

BET+ is bringing back the nostalgia with the reboot of College Hill, but longtime fans are not feeling the new twist.

The reality show debuted in 2004 and focused on the lives of students that attended HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) and will now be making its return with well-known celebrities and influencers. BET says the reboot will watch celebrities NeNe Leakes , bounce artist Big Freedia , Ray J , Lamar Odom , Slim Thug , influencer India Love , and rapper Dream Doll “head back to class and experience college life through a celebrity lens, while enrolled at TSU ( Texas Southern University ).”

Throughout the 8-episode series, the cast will be working toward finishing a specialty certificate program to walk across the graduation stage. “I am so elated to partner with Texas Southern University and be able to bring back this cherished franchise with an exciting new twist that I am sure will entertain and inspire new and old fans across the board,” said original creator and executive producer of College Hill, Tracey Edmonds said. “We intend to provide a fun but sometimes challenging journey that will show viewers it’s never too late to go back to school.” While the creator expressed excitement about the reboot, many original fans actually felt the opposite way.

Many fans who remember the series loved that it showed the real life of students who were going through relatable situations while completing their degrees. Besides the fact that the show isn’t showing real students, people also questioned the “random” put-together cast remembers who are not college age. The show states that the cast will participate in real-life coursework along with required internships, extra credit o pportunities, group projects, and more.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition will premiere on June 27, 2022, on BET+, but until then check out the reactions to the cast below.

