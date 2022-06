On Wednesday (June 15), Troy Jenkins, 54, of Nottoway, was traveling westbound on Patrick Henry Highway (Rt. 360) at approximately 9:30 a.m. and overcorrected after his 1995 white Jeep Cherokee dropped off the pavement on the driver’s side. According to a witness, Mr. Jenkins crossed both westbound lanes, bouncing off the guardrail and overturned. The jeep came to rest on its roof. Mr. Jenkins told Virginia State Trooper Jake Wolford he was wearing his seat belt. Amelia Volunteer Fire Department (Co. 1) provided scene control while Amelia Emergency Squad back- boarded Mr. Jenkins and removed him through the driver’s side window. MedFlight safely landed at the Amelia County Volunteer Fire Department (Co. 1) to transport Mr. Jenkins to Chippenham Hospital, a level one trauma center. Mr. Jenkins was issued a summons for reckless driving – failure to maintain control.

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO