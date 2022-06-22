ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

El Centro Agents Rescue Migrant with a Leg Injury

cbp.gov
 3 days ago

OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued an undocumented individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, Saturday afternoon. At approximately 3:21 p.m. El Centro Sector’s Foreign Operations Branch notified El Centro station of a call they received regarding an injured individual in need of assistance. The caller...

www.cbp.gov

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Two migrants captured on camera running past border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector posted a video of smugglers picking up migrants near the U.S./ Mexico border. Surveillance footage caught two migrants running past the border and loading into a Mercedes sedan on Somerton Avenue. Two people in the sedan were arrested for smuggling...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Five-year-old found abandoned near border wall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a five-year-old was found abandoned near the border wall. "Our agents find themselves in the position of comforting and caring for those children when they are abandoned by smugglers who care more about making money," reads a post on Border Patrol's social media regarding the incident.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Six migrants arrested after attempting to escape Border Patrol agents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says several migrants were arrested who attempting to escape. A driver stopped at 13th Street where migrants within the vehicle began to flee and hide. Border Patrol agents and Yuma Police Department officers caught six migrants and the driver, who...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocotillo, CA
City
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calmatters.network

Imperial County Not Monkeying Around with Outbreak

No incidents of monkeypox have been found in Imperial County as of yet and the risk of catching it is low, but three confirmed cases have been found in San Diego County and one possible but unconfirmed case in Riverside County as of Thursday, June 23. Local health officials aren’t...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Salton Sea Road Rage Suspect Arrested

SALTON CITY (CNS) – A 28-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly. assaulting another motorist with a deadly weapon in a road rage incident. Alberto Pedraza Cortez of Salton City was arrested Thursday morning on. suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm,. according to the...
SALTON CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#U S Border Patrol#El Centro Sector#G P S#The El Centro Sector
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro’s Adams Ave. Goes to the Dogs

EL CENTRO — To answer the question as to why a private citizen would want to donate $500,000 to the city of El Centro to build a public dog park, Phillip Heald had a rather simple response. After first explaining that both he and his wife of 58 years,...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Family of five in Seeley fire placed in hotel to recover from injuries

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An unfortunate event on June 24 for a family who lost everything in a matter of seconds. Parents of an eight-month-old girl, 10-year-old girl and 12-year old-boy were all in their home at the Sunbeam Lake RV Resort in the afternoon of June 23, 2022 when flames burst out, according to Imperial County Deputy CEO Esperanza Colio Warren.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Farmworkers looking for more rights in Imperial County

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-CA) looks to help Imperial County farmworkers by getting the Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed. The act would provide a pathway to citizenship for local farmworkers who work in the fields day and night. Ruiz says this will make the workforce more humane.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Instagram
calexicochronicle.com

Reward Offered for Info on El Centro Gun Store Thieves

EL CENTRO — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrests of three men suspected of stealing firearms from a burglarized El Centro gun store in mid-June. The burglary reportedly occurred at The Gun Shop, located at 510 Broadway, between June 10...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

At least five hospitalized after fire destroys trailers in Seeley

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department Chief Alfredo Estrada says at least three trailers were destroyed in a fire in Seeley and multiple people were taken to the hospital. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon a little after 2 p.m. at Sunbeam Lake RV Resort, which...
SEELEY, CA
kyma.com

Study: Exposure to light during sleep linked to issues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/ CNN) - Trying to lose weight?. Close your curtains and turn off all the lights when you go to bed, yes, even the TV. Scientists say even dim light can disrupt your sleep, raising the risk of serious health issues like obesity along with diabetes and hypertension.
YUMA, AZ
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/. * At 720 PM MST/720 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tacna to near Wellton to 10 miles northeast of Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 46. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 60. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy