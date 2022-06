Shirley Mae Prince, age 79 and a resident of Safford, went to be with the Lord Saturday afternoon, June 11, 2022. Shirley Mae was born July 30, 1942, in Yuma, Arizona, and grew up traveling to the Northwest to work on assorted farms picking various fruits and vegetables with her siblings Billy Wayne, Gloria Jean, Clodia Kay, Vicky Lynn. Then after settling in the town of Pima, where Shirley vowed that “she would never pick cotton,” they all enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing, camping, hunting as well as many other things kids like to do (that’s code for getting into trouble).

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO