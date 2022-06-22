Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass hosts Big in the Bluegrass Gala
— Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass will host a fundraising gala, Big in the Bluegrass, on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Limestone Hall. The night will feature live music by Coach Matthew Mitchell Band, silent and live auctions, dining experiences and an awards program. BBBS of the Bluegrass will...
Through three long and loud ovations at the 10 a.m. Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church on June 19, Deacon Steve Hester and his wife Laura signed off after a four-year parish engagement here on Block Island, with one last homily. Hester has accepted a position with a large parish...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — SoulFeast Week is back for a second year. It is a ten-day celebration from June 17th to June 26th. The week celebrates black culinary culture and highlights black restaurants, farmers, and chefs in central Kentucky. Through educational exhibits, curated experiences, and enjoying great food, SoulFeast Week is an opportunity for Kentuckians of all races and backgrounds to support black businesses.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Salvation Army Service Center reopened its’ doors Tuesday in Nicholasville in a new location. The grand opening and ribboncutting took place at the center on Edgewood Drive. Salvation Army officials say the new location will offer the same services including a food bank, clothing closet and financial assistance to those who qualify.
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — Summer is a critical time for animal shelters. They are always crowded- especially with big dogs. If you’ve thought about adding to your family- now is the time. On June 25, the Lexington Humane Society is offering to completely wave adoption fees for...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night— and that rare sighting is garnering a lot of social media buzz. “Never, never, never in a million years. And so up close and personal,” said Teddy Emmerich. Teddy and David Emmerich are moving...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Burgers, hot dogs and frozen treats are on the menu for Louisville's newest restaurant. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened on Shelbyville Road near Interstate 265 in Middletown on Tuesday. A busy lunch crowd lined up for the chain's made-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs and frozen custard.
Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A house fire in Clark County destroyed a home Thursday afternoon. The Winchester Fire Department said they were called out to the fire at around 1:08 p.m. The fire burned for about 45 minutes and wasn’t wholly extinguished until around 4:30 p.m. Several...
The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After an attack in downtown Lexington, family members are saying they want the people responsible held accountable. The family of Logan Parsons said three men attacked him early Sunday morning in front of City Center, and he’s now recovering from brain surgery. His fiancé said they were walking home from a wedding.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The consensus top product out of high school, Shaedon Sharpe was selected No. 7 overall by Portland. Sharpe came to Lexington in January, enrolling early to join the Wildcats. He remained on the bench for the remainder of the season and did not play a single minute for UK.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is preparing to welcome its largest incoming class on record, with about 6,000 first-year students expected to attend, according to a report from LEX 18. But there isn't enough room for them all. One of those students is Matthew Coomer, 18, of...
Does anyone else get as excited about out-of-town grocery stores as my family does? And maybe "excited" is an overstatement, but we DO love to see what we can find at stores we don't have here in Kentucky when we're traveling. In western New York State nine years ago, I...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was found dead in a Lexington motel Friday evening. The Lexington Police Department said a vehicle in the Bryan Station Inn parking lot matched one connected to a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio. Officials kept onlookers away from the area...
SOMERSET, KY (June 22, 2022 – U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) announced Carlos Cameron, a life-long resident of Jackson County, will serve as his new District Director for southern and eastern Kentucky. Cameron has been on staff with Congressman Rogers since 2014, first serving as a Field Representative,...
Lexington, Ky. (June 21, 2022) – RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, today honored its 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees. Former U.S. Congressman and Governor Ernie Fletcher and former Governor Steve Beshear are recipients of the Congressman Hal Rogers Award, which recognizes Kentucky policymakers, elected officials or public officials who have advocated for legislation and public policies to address the addiction crisis and help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery from substance use disorders.
Henry Clay was one of the most influential figures in early American politics. A leading member of the Whig party, he served in both the House of Representatives and the Senate and ran for president three times.
