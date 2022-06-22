ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Darvin Ham hires Jordan Ott to be an assistant on his Lakers staff

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEhVr_0gJ3Mrmf00

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is making moves fairly quickly to fill his coaching staff.

Days after hiring Chris Jent to be his lead assistant, Ham has brought on board Jordan Ott, who had been an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets.

In Brooklyn, Ott was an offensive coordinator. He has some history with Ham; both were assistants with the Atlanta Hawks several years ago. Ott was a video coordinator for Mike Budenholzer’s staff.

Ott will be one of the three assistants on the front bench alongside Ham during games.

Ham reportedly had been looking to hire assistants who had head coaching experience, but, so far at least, that has apparently gone out the window.

It is not known what role Ott will specifically have in L.A. Ham has dismissed the notion of his assistants being limited to focusing on certain roles or aspects of the game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Alabama's current 2023 commits rank according to each recruiting service

We all know that recruiting is the lifeblood of any college program and in the modern age of NIL, perhaps recruiting has undergone the most sizeable change. One thing that hasn’t changed is that Nick Saban and Alabama continue to be dominant on the recruiting trail. Currently, Alabama has five commitments in the class of 2023 and all five are ranked within the top 200 according to both On3 Consensus and 247 Composite.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators offer 2024 FSU QB commit following unofficial visit

According to a report from 247Sports, a pair of quarterbacks from the class of 2024 picked up scholarship offers earlier this week while visiting the University of Florida. One of those names was three-star Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Georgia) quarterback and Florida State commit Luke Kromenhoek. He broke down the unofficial visit which featured plenty of time with head coach Billy Napier.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Jent
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Darvin Ham
The Spun

Clippers Reportedly Make Decision On Significant Trade

In the weeks leading up to the NBA draft, rumors of potential deals have been running wild. Those rumors included the Los Angeles Clippers, who were reportedly interested in shopping a key guard. According to multiple reports, the Clippers were poking around about a potential Luke Kennard trade. The former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Espn
NBC Sports

KD pushes back on narrative he was jealous Dubs won title

Kevin Durant has a lot on his plate right now, but media and fan narratives are not something he has an appetite for. While Durant deals with the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets and the status of teammate Kyrie Irving, he took time to address the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA championship three years after he left the franchise for New York.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media posts and reactions from Ducks’ star-studded recruiting weekend

Dan Lanning and his staff sure do know how to recruit. That’s not to say anything about Mario Cristobal and his staff at Oregon, who were certainly no slouches when it came to convincing some of the top talent to come to Eugene, but rather an acknowledgment that the early returns from the new regime are as positive as we could have imagined. What stands out about the new regime, though, is how much fun they appear to have with recruits while on visits, both official and unofficial. Whether it’s the tricked-out photoshoots or a simple ride around campus, recruits appear to...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver Jonah Wilson commits to Texas

Arch Manning has another receiver to throw passes in the 2023 class. Four-star 2023 wide receiver Jonah Wilson committed to the Texas Longhorns Sunday afternoon. Wilson joins Ryan Niblett in what could be one of Texas’ best receiver classes in a long time. The 6-foot-3 receiver from Dekaney High School has great body control and concentration when receiving the football. Wilson is adept at adjusting to catch off-target throws in midair. Dekaney frequently utilized Wilson’s jump-ball skills on throws downfield.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy