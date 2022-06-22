Darvin Ham hires Jordan Ott to be an assistant on his Lakers staff

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is making moves fairly quickly to fill his coaching staff.

Days after hiring Chris Jent to be his lead assistant, Ham has brought on board Jordan Ott, who had been an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets.

In Brooklyn, Ott was an offensive coordinator. He has some history with Ham; both were assistants with the Atlanta Hawks several years ago. Ott was a video coordinator for Mike Budenholzer’s staff.

Ott will be one of the three assistants on the front bench alongside Ham during games.

Ham reportedly had been looking to hire assistants who had head coaching experience, but, so far at least, that has apparently gone out the window.

It is not known what role Ott will specifically have in L.A. Ham has dismissed the notion of his assistants being limited to focusing on certain roles or aspects of the game.