After enduring eight years of fireworks in North Sioux City, I have appealed to the North Sioux City Council to remove fireworks from residential neighborhoods, only to have it fall on deaf ears. I have posted this sign in my front yard alerting my neighbors of my status in hopes they may be sensitive to myself and others in the community that have wartime experience. -- Ralph Webb, North Sioux City.

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO