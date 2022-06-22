ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Cover picture for the articleHey, guys, I'm Emma Choi, and welcome to EVERYONE & THEIR MOM, a weekly show from Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! This week, we're talking about Elvis, with comedian, co-host of "Asian Not Asian" podcast and the man who introduced me to the magic of Cantonese steamed rice rolls - it's...

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
Sunday Puzzle: Sounds like a TV show...

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a popular TV show, past or present, whose one-word name rhymes with the word I give you. Last week's challenge: Think of two famous people — one from business and one from entertainment — whose last names are anagrams of each other. Now take their first names, drop the last letter of each of them, and put the result together, without rearranging, and you'll get the full first name of a famous fictional character. Who are these people?
Jenny Slate talks new 'Marcel the Shell' movie

JENNY SLATE: (As Marcel the shell) My name is Marcel, and I'm partially a shell, as you can see on my body. But I also have shoes and a face. MARTIN: I should probably say reintroduce because Marcel the shell with shoes on first made his appearance on YouTube in 2010, the brainchild of writer and comedian Jenny Slate and filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp. Marcel became one of YouTube's first viral hits. He spawned children's books and other videos, and now the one-inch shell with signature googly eyes, pink shoes and all has made it to the big screen in the feature-length "Marcel The Shell With Shoes On," where he tells us more about how he lives in a world that is not built for a tiny shell. And at the same time, he helps us think about all the big feelings we all have in the world. Jenny Slate, who developed the character of Marcel and gives him his voice, is here with us now to tell us more about him and about the film. Jenny, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
Berlin indie-pop band Von Wegen Lisbeth shares new music on 'World Cafe'

There are many, many English-speaking artists who have come through the famous Hansa Recording Studios in Berlin. It first gained worldwide fame in the '70s when David Bowie recorded his song "Heroes" there. Even though the city, and the building itself, have changed a lot since then, Hansa still welcomes bands. For our Sense of Place: Berlin series, we recorded a handful of English-speaking, Berlin-based artists there — but today, it's a live session recorded at Hansa from a band who sings in German. They're called Von Wegen Lisbeth and while you've maybe never heard of them here in America, in the German language indie rock world, they're a pretty big deal — they're on a major label, award-winning, have millions of Spotify streams, 85,000 Instagram followers. So we're honored to give you a live sneak peek of a song in this session that won't officially be released until September, and because they drop a pretty surprising piece of information — given their fame and success — later on in our interview. Stream the complete session in the audio player above.
Monica: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

This year, NPR Music is celebrating Black Music Month with an array of brand new Tiny Desk concerts — both from home and from behind our beloved Desk. Together, these artists represent the past, present and future of Black music. This month of carefully curated shows is a celebration of Black artists expressing themselves in ways we've never seen before, and of the Tiny Desk's unique way of showcasing that talent.
Baz Luhrmann's gaudy 'Elvis' is a shapeless blur of a musical biopic

This is FRESH AIR. Baz Luhrmann, the director of such razzle dazzle, entertaining films as "Moulin Rouge" and "The Great Gatsby," takes on the life and career of Elvis Presley in the new musical biopic "Elvis." Opening in theaters this week, the movie stars Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Our film critic Justin Chang has this review.
