Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

JENNY SLATE: (As Marcel the shell) My name is Marcel, and I'm partially a shell, as you can see on my body. But I also have shoes and a face. MARTIN: I should probably say reintroduce because Marcel the shell with shoes on first made his appearance on YouTube in 2010, the brainchild of writer and comedian Jenny Slate and filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp. Marcel became one of YouTube's first viral hits. He spawned children's books and other videos, and now the one-inch shell with signature googly eyes, pink shoes and all has made it to the big screen in the feature-length "Marcel The Shell With Shoes On," where he tells us more about how he lives in a world that is not built for a tiny shell. And at the same time, he helps us think about all the big feelings we all have in the world. Jenny Slate, who developed the character of Marcel and gives him his voice, is here with us now to tell us more about him and about the film. Jenny, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.

