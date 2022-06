Are you thinking about getting a better MPG rating out of your 2022 Toyota RAV4?. Throttle control is used in a lot of tuner cars that are not meant to have a sporty performance yet can take the beating. For instance, my 2007 Honda Odyssey’s engine is not very performance oriented. Yes, it has VTEC, but it isn’t really the engine you want to floor at a drag strip. However, with a proper software tune, you could definitely push out an extra few horsepower.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO