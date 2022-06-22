ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ArtCenter College of Design Faculty Vote to Join CFT Union in Election Conducted by National Labor Relations Board

pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago

[UPDATED] The CFT Union of Educators and Classified Professionals announced Wednesday that faculty of the ArtCenter College of Design have voted to join the union in an election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board. The votes from the mail election were counted Tuesday in Los Angeles, with over 60% of...

www.pasadenanow.com

pasadenanow.com

Kwong Announces PCC Board of Trustees Election Win

Following the counting of almost all ballots, and with a current 5% lead over her opponent, Kristine Kwong on Wednesday announced her victory in the June election for the Pasadena City College Board of Trustees. "I am so deeply honored by our community to receive their confidence to serve as...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Hundreds Rail Against Supreme Court Abortion Decision at Pasadena Protest

Hundreds of determined San Gabriel Valley residents gathered at All Saints Church in Pasadena Friday evening, joining nationwide protests opposing the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision legalizing the federal constitutional right to abortion. The Court's decision is likely to further polarize a nation...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Meet PUSD’s New Principals

L-R: Elisa Pérez Ed.D (Madison Elementary School), Raymond Cross (Norma Coombs Elementary School), Jodi Marchesso Ed.D (Sierra Madre Elementary School). Photo courtesy PUSD. Dr. Elisa Pérez has been selected as the new Principal of Madison Elementary School, pending Board of Education approval. Dr. Pérez has been assistant principal...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Unified Corrects Age Requirement Statement for Transitional Kindergarten Classes

The Pasadena Unified School District is now enrolling for tuition-free Transitional Kindergarten at 11 locations. Wednesday the District issued a correction regarding an earlier statement about age eligibility for the classes. The District said that Transitional Kindergarten, referred to as TK, bridges the learning gap between preschool and traditional Kindergarten...
PASADENA, CA
California Education
pasadenanow.com

We Get Letters: Rose Bowl Budget

Kudos to Councilmember Williams for her Scrutiny of the RBOC Budget. I want to commend Councilmember Felicia Williams for her Guest Opinion appearing in Pasadena Now on June 20, 2022, as well as her attempt, at last night's (June 20, 2022) City Council meeting, to get transparency and accountability on issues related to the Rose Bowl and the Rose Bowl Operating Company (RBOC).
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

The City Council Dark for Two Weeks, Will Reconvene in July

The City Council will get a much needed summer break over the next two weeks. There are no meetings scheduled until July 11. When the council reconvenes it is scheduled to continue its public hearing on a zoning code amendment that will allow the affordable housing on religious facilities. Since...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena High School Welcomes New Principal

Please give a big Bulldog Bark and welcome Pasadena High School's new Principal, Dr. Matthew Kodama! Pending Board of Education approval, Mathew Kodama, Ed.D. has been selected as the new principal of Pasadena High School starting in the 2022-2023 school year. Dr. Kodama is an inspirational and highly experienced...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Kennedy Claims Victory in District 3 Race

Incumbent John Kennedy declared victory in the District 3 race on Wednesday afternoon. Kennedy leads challengers Brandon Lamar, 1,542 to 1,078. Kennedy has 58.85% of the vote. We've come to the point where it is safe to say I can declare victory," Kennedy told Pasadena Now when reached by phone.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Transportation Advisory Commission Approves Roadside Memorial Sign Program

Pasadena's Transportation Advisory Commission moved to recommend to the City Council the adoption of the Roadside Memorial Sign Program, which seeks to memorialize the victim of a fatal crash while at the same time raising the awareness of traffic safety to motorists. The TAC approved the policy as presented...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Roe v. Wade Vigil Set For Friday Evening

Planned Parenthood Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley announced it will "hold space" for supporters to come together at All Saints Church in Pasadena Friday evening "to grieve the loss of the constitutional right to abortion.". The announcement said the vigil will honor and acknowledge the millions of...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena-based Terray Therapeutics to Move Out, to Monrovia Technology Campus

Pasadena biotech company Terray Therapeutics is relocating to a 49,000-square-foot property within the Monrovia Technology Campus, where it plans to grow its workforce after raising $60 million in a Series A funding round led by Seattle's Madrona Venture Group. The firm has reportedly signed the lease agreement for an...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sequoyah’s “Nest” Celebrate End of the Year in Spanish Class

Sequoyah's "The Nest" celebrated the end of the year in Spanish class with "La merienda Latinoamericana". Children tried different Snack foods from different countries and practiced sharing their preferences with their friends in Spanish. ¿Te gusta o no te gusta? (You like it or not?).
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Celebrate Pasadena’s 136th Birthday With Free Museum Day on Sunday

There will be no cake for Pasadena's 136th birthday celebration but instead Pasadenans can take a walk through time to discover the Crown City's early origins and learn how the city we know today evolved over 13 decades and engage in activities. It's all free, at the Pasadena Museum of History this Sunday, June 26.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sprawling 100 West Walnut Project in Old Pasadena Announces First Tenant

The first tenant has committed to occupy office space within recently-completed 10 West, the initial phase of the 612,500 square foot 100 West Walnut development project in Old Pasadena. 10 West will be the new headquarters for leading food and beverage company Dine Brands Global under a long-term lease agreement...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Ramona’s Betty Yuexi ’22 Publishes First Book

Ramona Convent congratulates Yuexi (Betty) S. '22 who recently published her first book revisiting "The Analects in an Interconnected World". In this book, Yuexi offers insightful explanations for each of the 500 entries in The Analects of Confucius over the course of two years of high school. It's an irreplaceable collection of work to help the western world understand Chinese traditional culture. Being familiar with traditional Chinese culture and having profound insights into the integration of eastern and western cultures, Yuexi sought wisdom from The Analects from the perspective of a modern teenager solving life puzzles and shaping her personality practically. She also searched for the values The Analects would bring to today's western culture. Based on these two perspectives, the publication of this book will help strengthen cultural exchanges between China and the western world and reawaken readers' enthusiasm for the pursuit of the goodness and beauty of human nature.
ALHAMBRA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Public Library’s “One City, One Story” Saturday Event to Tell the Real Story About Chavez Ravine

Hear the words "Chavez Ravine," either on the radio or on a TV broadcast. and it immediately evokes summers at Dodger Stadium. In the mind's eye, one can look across from the reserve level seats to the dappled sunlight on the San Gabriel mountains to the north, and while emerging from the stadium at the top of the hill, the gleaming Los Angeles skyline rises up to greet you.
LOS ANGELES, CA

