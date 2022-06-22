ArtCenter College of Design Faculty Vote to Join CFT Union in Election Conducted by National Labor Relations Board

Ramona Convent congratulates Yuexi (Betty) S. ’22 who recently published her first book revisiting “The Analects in an Interconnected World”. In this book, Yuexi offers insightful explanations for each of the 500 entries in The Analects of Confucius over the course of two years of high school. It’s an irreplaceable collection of work to help the western world understand Chinese traditional culture. Being familiar with traditional Chinese culture and having profound insights into the integration of eastern and western cultures, Yuexi sought wisdom from The Analects from the perspective of a modern teenager solving life puzzles and shaping her personality practically. She also searched for the values The Analects would bring to today’s western culture. Based on these two perspectives, the publication of this book will help strengthen cultural exchanges between China and the western world and reawaken readers’ enthusiasm for the pursuit of the goodness and beauty of human nature.

