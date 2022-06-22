ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iraan, TX

Brazos Quinton Davis

fortstocktonpioneer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazos Quinton Davis of Iraan, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022, in Reno, Nev., after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Brazos...

www.fortstocktonpioneer.com

fortstocktonpioneer.com

Local pharmacist calls it a career after 30 years of ownership

Body Coming from a family of pharmacists, longtime Fort Stockton resident Mario Juarez knew the career path he wanted to go down since he was a teenager. The El Paso native began his career in pharmacy as a clerk at the age of 16. Juarez received his degree in pharmacy from the University of Texas in 1984 and eight years later he began to live out his dream.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

New Allsup’s taking shape

Body The brand new Allsup’s adjacent to the Pecos County Memorial Hospital is making great strides of progress. The completion date has not budged from August and electric work is soon to begin inside the structure. The new convenience store will operate as a 24-hour chain like its neighbor Flying J. The new business will sell traditional convenience store goods and is particularly famous for its fried burritos. For more information on the forthcoming business, visit allsups.com. Photo by Jeremy Gonzalez.
PECOS COUNTY, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Senior Citizens Center hosts hot dog supper

Body On Friday, July 1, the Pecos County Senior Citizens Center will host its annual July 4th hot dog supper at 6 p.m. The Senior Center will provide hot dogs and all the fixings. Participants are asked to bring side dishes for a potluck. After the meal there will be a sing along of patriotic songs and old favorites.
PECOS COUNTY, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

BE COOL/STAY COOL SUMMER THEATRE CAMP

Body The Paisano Players who have been involved in the third annual Be Cool/Stay Cool Summer Theatre Camp invite family and friends to attend their free performance of «The Wicked Witch of the Wild West,” written by Faye Couch Reeves, on Friday, June 24, at 5:15 p.m. at the Nelson Street Theatre, 102 S. Nelson St. in Fort Stockton. The production is by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service. The performance will be the culmination of the students work during the Summer Theatre Camp, directed by Emma Morales with assistance from Alice Duerksen and Ruben Gonzales. Seventeen students attended the camp, and are excited to show the results of their two weeks of hard work. Come and enjoy this version of “The Wizard of Oz.” Pictured are students, who will be performing the “The Wicked With of the Wild West,” during their practice on June 20.
FORT STOCKTON, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Iraan grad earns all-region track and field honors

Body Former Iraan High School track and field state medalist Canon Andrews ended his throwing career at Angelo State University with top honors in the Rams’ region and as a national qualifier. Andrews was one of 13 members of the Angelo State track and field team that earned NCAA...
IRAAN, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

FSPD cracking down on graffiti

Body The Fort Stockton Police Department is combatting the recent spike in vandalism across town this past week. According to Police Chief Robert Lujan, the FSPD has identified an individual who has been tagging walls, dumpsters, stop signs and more. The person being charged in connection with the vandalism was...
FORT STOCKTON, TX

