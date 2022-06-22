Brazos Quinton Davis

Body The Paisano Players who have been involved in the third annual Be Cool/Stay Cool Summer Theatre Camp invite family and friends to attend their free performance of «The Wicked Witch of the Wild West,” written by Faye Couch Reeves, on Friday, June 24, at 5:15 p.m. at the Nelson Street Theatre, 102 S. Nelson St. in Fort Stockton. The production is by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service. The performance will be the culmination of the students work during the Summer Theatre Camp, directed by Emma Morales with assistance from Alice Duerksen and Ruben Gonzales. Seventeen students attended the camp, and are excited to show the results of their two weeks of hard work. Come and enjoy this version of “The Wizard of Oz.” Pictured are students, who will be performing the “The Wicked With of the Wild West,” during their practice on June 20.

FORT STOCKTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO