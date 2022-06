Body The brand new Allsup’s adjacent to the Pecos County Memorial Hospital is making great strides of progress. The completion date has not budged from August and electric work is soon to begin inside the structure. The new convenience store will operate as a 24-hour chain like its neighbor Flying J. The new business will sell traditional convenience store goods and is particularly famous for its fried burritos. For more information on the forthcoming business, visit allsups.com. Photo by Jeremy Gonzalez.

PECOS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO