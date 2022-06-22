A poll that should scare Donald Trump
A new poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire has some startling news for Donald Trump: He's no longer the big dog on the block (at least in the Granite...www.cnn.com
A new poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire has some startling news for Donald Trump: He's no longer the big dog on the block (at least in the Granite...www.cnn.com
oh no! the polls, about as accurate as the weather forecast. I don't think Trump really cares. I know I don't
Former President Trump responded that nothing scares him, except stairs, and sharks, and fruit thrown at him, and...
Thus sayeth the Propaganda Arm of the Democratic National Committee, so it must be true and unslanted, Comrade.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 65