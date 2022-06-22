ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A poll that should scare Donald Trump

By Chris Cillizza
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A new poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire has some startling news for Donald Trump: He's no longer the big dog on the block (at least in the Granite...

Amer Ican
2d ago

oh no! the polls, about as accurate as the weather forecast. I don't think Trump really cares. I know I don't

Reply(2)
17
Viva Satire!
2d ago

Former President Trump responded that nothing scares him, except stairs, and sharks, and fruit thrown at him, and...

Reply(18)
16
Nivek
2d ago

Thus sayeth the Propaganda Arm of the Democratic National Committee, so it must be true and unslanted, Comrade.

Reply(1)
6
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
CNN

When Jan. 6 hearings are on, Trump fans turn Fox off

Brian Stelter reports that Fox News viewership crated when the network showed daytime hearings by the Jan. 6 committee. Robby Soave says “it gets at a broader truth: No one new is being won over or persuaded by any of this.”
