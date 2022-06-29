ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Who Is Javon "Wanna" Walton From 'The Umbrella Academy' and 'Euphoria'?

By Quinci LeGardye
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 2 days ago

Netflix's superhero show The Umbrella Academy is known for reinventing itself every season. Based on the comic book series by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the show follows a dysfunctional family of heroes as they stop the end of the world (after usually bringing it about themselves) in a new setting every season. Each new setting also brings several new cast members to The Umbrella Academy , and one of the season 3 additions is a familiar face from the HBO show Euphoria .

Javon "Wanna" Walton joined The Umbrella Academy in a secret role earlier this year, soon after his fan-favorite character Ashtray met a tragic fate in Euphoria 's season 2 finale. His fun character lets fans see a new side of the 15-year-old boxer and actor. Here's what we know about the young star.

He's best known for playing Ashtray on 'Euphoria.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8ui5_0gJ33G3w00

(Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

The 15-year-old star was already a big name in the boxing world when he got his big acting break, playing Fezco's younger brother Ashtray on the HBO hit Euphoria . Walton shared the story of his casting in a Seventeen video, saying that he got the chance to audition after an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show for his boxing. He added that he got the role after only one audition, saying "I was the only kid pronouncing the drug names right."

He also said that being cast on Euphoria was the biggest moment of his career, and that getting the role of Ashtray was what made him want to continue acting.

He's a junior boxing champion.

In the Seventeen video, Walton says that he's a boxer first, adding that he's been training in the sport since he was four and "punching couch pillows since [he] was two." He also said that he's logged over 80 fights and hopes to go pro when he turns eighteen.

He's said in multiple interviews (and his Instagram bio) that his dream is to be a world champion, and he's currently training for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The sport's also a family affair; his dad, DJ Walton, is his trainer, and his older sister is also a boxer.

His 'Umbrella Academy' role is a big surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRHWn_0gJ33G3w00

(Image credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Walton's new character Stan is introduced in the first episode of season 3, when time jumper Lila (Ritu Arya) brings him to meet up with her sort of ex, Diego Hargreeves, a.k.a. Number 2 (David Castañeda). It turns out the kid is the couple's son, with Lila saying that she's raised him for twelve years and now it's Diego's turn, before abruptly leaving. Stan's around for the rest of the season, as Diego and some of the other Umbrellas look after him while trying to solve another apocalypse.

Walton's two roles couldn't be more different. While Ashtray was stoic and calm, Stan is a curious, troublemaking pre-teen who enjoys playing with lighters, Molotov cocktails, and harpoons, with unfortunate results. He does get to help out Diego when the two run into some trouble. It eventually turns out that there's more to the story than Lila let on, but Stan and Diego get a lot of bonding time.

He's a twin.

Walton has a large, tight-knit family. He's a fraternal twin, though fans have said that he and his brother Jaden look near identical (Jaden even served as a stand-in during season 3's filming). In addition to Jaden and his older sister Jayla, Walton also has a younger brother, Daelo, who even played a younger version of Ashtray on Euphoria . Their father DJ sometimes posts pics of the whole, talented family on Instagram .

See more

He's close friends with Angus Cloud.

Though it's unclear whether Walton will return to Euphoria for season 3 , he remains super close with Cloud, who plays his TV big brother, Fezco. In a Page Six interview, the star said he's closest to Cloud out of all the Euphoria cast, and that they have a similar big-brother, little-brother relationship. "We FaceTime often. Me and him are really close," he added.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

HBO just canceled a flagship drama after only one season

HBO has canceled The Time Traveler's Wife after just one season. The show, which was an adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's bestselling book, was only launched on May 15, but the network has clearly seen enough to call time after just six episodes. The Time Traveler's Wife followed Rose Leslie’s Clare...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Castañeda
Deadline

Vicky Eguia Dies: Amazon Studios PR Executive Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Veteran PR executive Vicky Eguia, who worked on several award winning movie campaigns such as Pan’s Labyrinth, La Vie en Rose and Amazon Studios’ Oscar winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 48. Her family revealed the news in a Facebook post early Saturday. For any reporter, publicist or filmmaker who worked with Vicky, they’ll remember her for her jubilant, graceful, patient and can-do spirit. As a journalist, whether you were working with Vicky on a breaking news story, or trying to land an interview with major talent...
NFL
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

It's almost a new month, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to streaming services, including HBO Max. As the streamer closes out June with the final titles from its impressive June content roster, HBO Max is getting ready to freshen up its library with an entire list of new and exciting content for July 2022.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Euphoria#The Umbrella Academy#Hbo#Ashtray Wa
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Everything We Know

There are at least four live-action Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works, but the most recent one definitely drew the biggest response when it was announced. After The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that a sequel series about Jon Snow was in development, it was confirmed by former star Emilia Clarke and author George R.R. Martin. Some questions about this project can be answered, but sadly, many cannot.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Reveals Season 4 Plans Would End the Series

The Umbrella Academy's third season has been out for just under a week but many fans are already clamoring for more. There was a near two-year wait for the latest batch of episodes but the potential for the next chapter could come with a surprising twist, the ending of the story. Speaking in a new interview, series creator and showrunner Steve Blackman addressed the potential for Umbrella Academy season four, revealing that he knows what the story will be, he's talked to Netflix about it, and he thinks it could very well be the last season for the team.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What's on TV Tonight: HBO Max Builds The Bridge

Not to be all "Where did June go?" but seriously, where did June go? While we know you're all resting up for the July 1 release of the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, you can still send June out with a bang. The day's biggest premiere is Season 2 of The Bridge, a British reality competition about team-building, backstabbing, and the perils of engineering, on HBO Max. That should keep you busy until Netflix books your return trip to the Upside Down. Elsewhere this weekend, you can check out Chris Pratt in Prime Video's The Terminal List.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
AOL Corp

What's New on Netflix in July — Plus: Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Others

To help you anticipate and navigate all that Netflix has to offer, TVLine presents this comprehensive list of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and specials making their debut on the streaming service this month — all as a free supplement to our daily What to Watch and weekly TVLine-Up columns.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Disney+ Releases New Posters for Marvel's Defenders and Punisher

Marvel's street-level heroes are being reimagined in a set of posters from Disney+. March 16th was the date the DefendersVerse and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. landed on Disney+ after moving from Netflix. With Marvel securing the rights to the heroes, it allowed their seasons to move from Netflix over to Disney+, and for new speculation to pop up regarding revivals. We've already seen Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk reappear in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively, with a new Daredevil series reportedly in the works at Disney+. For now, fans will have to be happy with new posters featuring Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

What’s the Status of All the Other ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs?

More than three years after Game of Thrones came to a divisive end, HBO is finally returning to the land of Westeros with House of the Dragon, a Targaryen-centric prequel series debuting on August 21. Fans weren’t meant to wait this long for a Game of Thrones spinoff — or “successor show,” as author George R. R. Martin prefers to call it — but HBO hasn’t had the easiest time turning its smash hit into a franchise.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fans Have a Lot to Say About the Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale

The Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois aired Tuesday night on The CW and the episode did a lot more than just resolve the collision of worlds between Earth and Bizarro Earth. There were some big revelations in the episode, "Waiting For Superman", which will have far-reaching impact in terms of how fans see the series but also for the network's Arrowverse universe as well with the series finally explaining its place in everything. But while fans now have answers, they also have some pretty feelings as well — and even more questions as the wait for Season 3 begins.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘White Men Can’t Jump’: Myles Bullock & Vince Staples Join 20th Century Studios Reboot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Myles Bullock (BMF) and Vince Staples (Lazor Wulf) are the latest additions to the cast of 20th Century Studios’ White Men Can’t Jump reboot. They join an ensemble that also includes Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen and more, as previously announced. The upcoming film will offer a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, which saw Black and white basketball hustlers join forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in...
NFL
Collider

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Tom Hopper & Robert Sheehan on That Cliffhanger

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.]Created for television by Steve Blackman, the Netflix original series The Umbrella Academy sees the Umbrellas face off with the Sparrow Academy, after they took their place in the timeline, in their home and with their father, leading to an immediate clash. At the same time, a destructive entity is destroying everything around them and the only way they can keep the universe from ending (again!) is to find some common ground and a way to work together.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Nickelodeon Series Breaks Into Netflix Top 10

Even years after they've gone off the air, Nickelodeon shows from the early and mid-2000s have remained popular in the eyes of the fans who grew up with them. iCarly. for instance, has been resurrected on Paramount+ and continues to be a solid hit for the streamer. Over on Netflix, another popular Nickelodeon series is showing just how much love still exists for it, as it has broken into the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, 17 years after premiering.
TV SERIES
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

859
Followers
591
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy