21 Hilarious "She's A 10 But" Tweets That Will Make You Feel Called Out

People can never pronounce my name – my mum really screwed me over when she chose it
IT'S not a particularly common name. And despite making videos explaining how to pronounce her moniker on a fairly regular basis, Quetta Lawson was forced to make another TikTok video for her new followers. "You guys, it’s been about three or four months since I made a video saying how...
This bridesmaid's $40 Shein dress was the wrong shade of orange, so she dyed it just days before the wedding she was in
Tristan Olivo was told to purchase a burnt-orange bridesmaid dress, but the option she fell in love with was more of a neon shade.
For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor
Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her
JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on. But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.
I’m seven months pregnant but can make my bump ‘disappear’ in seconds & it’s blowing people’s minds
A MUM-TO-BE caused a stir online when she demonstrated that she can 'deflate' her seven-month pregnancy bump in a matter of seconds. Chloe Elizabeth Rose, 20, showed off the unique skill on her TikTok account, where she has more than 6,000 followers. The Influencer documents her journey through pregnancy and...
Girlfriend refuses to buy boyfriend's daughter a drink after she spent $300 on her daughter
Stepfamilies might face issues due to the difficulties in adjusting to each other and handling the emotions of missing their previous family. Another major problem encountered by stepfamilies is biological favoritism - the act of favoring one’s own child over the stepchild.
I’ve never wanted kids so went to get my tubes tied but was stunned by the doctor’s response – I left fuming
DESPITE knowing she doesn’t want children her entire life, TikToker Olivia Downs says she was denied tubal ligation when she asked her doctor for this surgery. When asking to get her tubes tied, Olivia Downs, 22, says that her doctor refused and instead argued that she may change her mind and so shouldn’t have something so permanent done.
Gayle King slammed over ‘selfish’ behavior for FILMING herself before leaving work after positive Covid test
GAYLE King has sparked backlash from fans after continuing to film cell phone video of herself at work despite testing positive for Covid. The 67-year-old journalist posted a video on Monday to Instagram, which she captioned "My turn……" Gayle recorded herself saying: "OK, the thing I've been dreading...
I’m a lash technician and we can always tell when you don’t wash your face, the dirt we see that you don’t is disgusting
A LASH technician has urged clients not to forget to wash their faces, because their lashes get so filthy. The PeaceLash account took to TikTok to share a video of one of her customers who had clearly forgotten to wash, and the amount of dirt that was clearly visible on the lashes.
Bride's Horror As Wedding Cake Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered: 'Livid'
Fellow cake decorators had "2nd hand embarrassment" over the disastrous design, which bore little resemblance to the lovely wedding cake the woman wanted.
My boyfriend wants to name our baby after his dead brother & I think it’s ugly – people agree but say I need compromise
A 26-YEAR-OLD mom-to-be has shared that she's not keen on the names her partner has chosen for their tot. And, despite the sentimental reason for one of the names, she's not fond. In a Reddit post, the soon-to-be mom shared that she is currently pregnant with her first child. Apparently,...
Woman divorces “good man,” because he was a “bad husband”
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. After fifteen years of marriage, my friend divorced her husband. She told me that she still loved him and that he was a good man, but he was a terrible husband. I asked her what she meant by that, and she said that he just wasn’t there for her.
Billions of Facebook users warned to check account settings NOW – or you could be locked out
FACEBOOK is making a big change that could affect how you regain access to your account if you're ever locked out. The social network is planning to end trusted contacts, an emergency feature that allowed designated friends or family to help you get back in. It's particularly helpful if you...
Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus
Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
Newlywed Husband Who 'Admitted' He Doesn't Find Wife Beautiful Bashed
"I hate every encouraging word he has to say and yet I feel like I need to be more appealing to him," the wife wrote. "I feel so much hurt it's insane!"
She Showed Up To A First Date With No Makeup On And The Guy Was Rude To Her About It
A woman who works as a nurse recently met up with a guy who works in finance to go on their first date together. Right before the date, she got done working a 14 hour long shift, and she was dressed in scrubs with no makeup on.
I’m a professional declutterer – my ‘3 second rule’ makes tidying your house SO much easier
WE'VE all gone through those phases of wanting to be the next Marie Kondo and de-clutter our homes. If you've ever found it difficult to minimize your belongings and make those tough calls between keep and the donation bin, then you need this rule. TikTok user Kayleen Kelly Organize has...
Kim Kardashian Heard The Rumors About Pete Davidson And Was DTF, But She Explained Why It's More Than That Now
Kim Kardashian got candid about how she and Pete Davidson got together on The Kardashians, saying she was "DTF" early on, but that it's become more than that.
I’m a mum-of-seven and people always assume I’ve been with loads of men – I wouldn’t change my family for anything
A MUM-OF-SEVEN has revealed people always automatically assume she's been with countless men. Being a parent to one child is hard enough as it is - and no one knows it better than Amanda Miller, who is a mum to seven children. Opening up on her personal YouTube channel, Amanda...
Dad's Reaction To Girlfriend Refusing To Buy Treat For His Daughter Praised
A woman who refused to buy her boyfriend's daughter a cake treat, while spending hundreds on her own daughter, has received a storm of backlash on Reddit.
