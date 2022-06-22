ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

21 Hilarious "She's A 10 But" Tweets That Will Make You Feel Called Out

By Jen Adams
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

If you're on Twitter, you've probably seen the recent flood of " She's a 10 but " tweets.

The X-Files / Via giphy.com

It started off as a trend on TikTok, where people would pose a hypothetical scenario in which someone's a "10," buuut they have a weird quality that could potentially lower their rating.

she’s a 10 but she uses goggles in the pool

@kalesus_ 01:12 AM - 19 Jun 2022

Now, the trend has reached Twitter, and it's become a bit of a meme. Here are some of the funniest "She's a 10 but" tweets I've come across, in no particular order:

1.

She's a ten but she's actually two fives stacked in a trench coat

@RachelMComedy 01:12 AM - 22 Jun 2022

2.

She’s a 10 but she asks you if you’d still love her if she was a worm

@faizaan_v 03:41 PM - 20 Jun 2022

3.

shes a 10 but puts her milk before her cereal

@PointCrow 01:49 AM - 22 Jun 2022

4.

she’s a 10 but she had unrestricted access to the internet at a young age

@_4YSL 11:21 AM - 20 Jun 2022

5.

shes a 10 but she started listening to lana del rey at the ripe age of 13

@theshespirit 06:18 AM - 20 Jun 2022

6.

she’s a 10 but she cries on her birthday every single year

@ULTRAGLOSS 11:07 PM - 21 Jun 2022

7.

“she’s a 10 but” is the premise of most Seinfeld episodes

@adrienneinclo 07:22 PM - 21 Jun 2022

8.

she’s a 10 but forgets about her animal crossing island for 6 months

@acnhmagda 02:16 AM - 21 Jun 2022

9.

she’s a 10 but cried &amp; broke down when zayn left 1d

@imskader 07:48 PM - 21 Jun 2022

10.

she’s a 10 but it’s because of inflation

@roastmalone_ 12:09 AM - 22 Jun 2022

11.

she’s a 10 but she audibly gasps whenever she hears a one direction song playing while out in public

@finelinevogue 01:04 AM - 22 Jun 2022

12.

she’s a 10 but she listens to phoebe bridgers at 8 am in the morning

@gr6celand2 03:18 PM - 21 Jun 2022

13.

She’s a 10 but goes to Starbucks everyday

@tomas_herencia 11:35 PM - 21 Jun 2022

14.

She’s a 10 but she’s forcing teenagers to dig holes in the desert

@vinn_ayy 10:45 PM - 21 Jun 2022

15.

she’s a 10 but she has a weird hatred for mayonnaise but likes everything with mayonnaise in it but despises tomatoes yet loves ketchup and

@Dream 03:04 AM - 22 Jun 2022

16.

she’s a 10 but her gay awakening was marceline from adventure time

@aimseytwo 09:00 AM - 22 Jun 2022

17.

She’s a 10 but she’s 27 years old with no money and no prospects and is already a burden to her parents.

@delia_pavorum 12:01 AM - 22 Jun 2022

18.

she’s a 10 but she’s calling a cab while he’s having a smoke and she’s taking a drag now they’re going to bed and my stomach is sick and it’s all in my head but she’s touching his chest now he takes off her dress now let me go.

@urdeadtomeugh 05:32 PM - 21 Jun 2022

19.

she’s a 10 but she’s never understood the epic highs and lows of high school football

@aimseytwo 08:55 AM - 22 Jun 2022

20.

shes a 10 but she takes two hours to pick music for her instagram story

@eloquentpussy 12:26 PM - 20 Jun 2022

And lastly, 21. The only relevant "he's a 10 but" tweet:

"He's a 10 but..." no. No man is a 10. This is propaganda pls educate yourself &lt;3

@Shenanigans_luv 09:08 PM - 21 Jun 2022

What do you think? Comment your favorite one below!

