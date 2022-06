This 0.80 acres lot is new to the market. It was listed on June 24th 2022 with a list price $150,000. Opportunity awaits ….this .8+/- acre level village lot awaits your vision. The house will be demolished and the cellar hole filled in. The barn is another story, great space, great location just waiting for you. Or remove the barn as well and start from scratch. Driveway, electric, water and septic on site Call me…

MORRISTOWN, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO