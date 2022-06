CHESTERTOWN — Clown around on First Friday with a carnival.

Main Street Chestertown is hosting the first inaugural Carnival on High 5 to 8 p.m. July 1 on the 200-block of High Street.

There will be fun for all ages with games, prizes, food, face painting, a magician, a musician and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

Some activities may require the purchase of carnival tickets.

Food and drink will be available for purchase.