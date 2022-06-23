ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winters, CA

Evacuation Orders Lifted As Vegetation Fire Near Winters Fully Contained

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGK6G_0gJ2vxBl00

WINTERS (CBS13) — A fast-moving grass fire reached right up to several homes near Winters as winds and triple-digit temperatures created a dangerous combination Wednesday. By the evening, homeowners were definitely feeling relief.

Chuck Pearce, who lives in the area, ordered a special delivery of pizza dinners for firefighters doing mop-up work.

“Here I’ll put it in the truck for you,” Pearce told firefighters. “You guys kept it so I still have an address.”

This grass fire spread fast, tearing through vegetation, up hillsides, and next to homes just south of Winters and over the Solano County line.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations for some homes. Pearce got too close to the flames trying to cut his own fire break.

“Oh yeah, it was burning my skin,” Pearce said.

Pearce’s home was saved, although some of his property was not. He lost a van and a trailer.

“My wife called me, she yelled, ‘fire,’ ” said Wally Pearce who lives up the road from his son.

Wally Pearce watched as flames moved dangerously close to his house, too.

“It seemed to me like it was burning 30, 40, 50 feet a second,” he said.

A recent report by First Street Foundation, which studies fire risk, showed Winters ranks as one of the highest fire danger communities in the region, with more than 2,500 properties at risk.

“I always keep everything mowed short, keep firebreaks cut,” Chuck Pearce said.

Winters’ homeowners living in a fire danger zone escaped another close call.

Firefighters used air and ground attacks Wednesday. The fire was stopped at about 110 acres.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Fire crews working metal recycling facility blaze

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple fire crews are putting out a large metal recycling facility blaze on North Township Road Saturday. According to Cal Fire Butte County, it is assisting the Sutter County Fire Department with a Battalion Chief, a dozer, four engines, and one engine from Oroville. The Feather River Air Quality Management […]
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rivers See Crowds With Triple-Digit Heat, Also Rescue Calls

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Sunday marked the sixth day in a row with a high temperature of 100 degrees or higher for Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the type of heat that makes one wince at the forecast, but one can easily forget along the American River. “It cools you down for the whole day,” said Isabel Hernandez-Woodruff of Carmichael. “You don’t even feel that 104 – if that’s what it is.” While people find respite, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reminds people to use their life jackets. Parks along the river often have free life jackets for children. Also, Metro Fire offers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Contain Fire Near Sheridan, Evacuations Lifted

5:36 p.m. UPDATE: The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says that all mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for the area of Ranch House Road and voluntary evacuations along Camp Far West to 10th Street are no longer in effect. Firefighting crews have gained control over the fire. EARLIER UPDATE: SHERIDAN (CBS13) – Evacuations are underway in Placer County due to two spot fires. The forward progress of one of the fires was stopped at around 25 acres. The second fire has grown to about 30 acres, CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit reports. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered along Ranch House Road in the town of Sheridan, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The area of Camp Far West to Ranch House Road is also under an evacuation warning. No structures are being threatened. This is a developing story.
SHERIDAN, CA
KRON4 News

Mobile home fire prompts evacuations in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN) — Contra Costa County Fire said that a two-alarm fire involving three mobile homes on Bailey Road in Bay Point has been extinguished, the agency tweeted at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They are also reporting no injuries. Units will remain to “mop up” and people are asked to avoid the area. […]
BAY POINT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winters, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Three Mobile Home Units on Fire in Bay Point

At 5:13 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Bailey Road in Bay Point. Upon arrival, Engine 86 reported a fully involved mobile home with exposures to two additional units. They quickly called for a 2nd alarm response as embers were flying around in the area.
BAY POINT, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Map: 6 wildfires burning in the Bay Area

Five wildfires started Thursday in the Bay Area, while an older fire on the Peninsula is in the mopping-up stage. The map above shows the approximate locations, as given by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. 1 / Timm Fire. Reported around 2:15 p.m. north of Vacaville. As...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Home And Sheds Catch Fire In Del Paso Heights

DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A home and some sheds caught fire in Del Paso Heights on Saturday morning. At around 6:15 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department crews received the call of a fire at a home along Marysville Boulevard near Acacia Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had damaged some sheds on the property along with a bungalow-style home behind the main home. A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but parts of the property suffered heavy damage. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 Adults, 5 Kids Displaced After Bathroom Fan Catches Fire In Arden-Arcade

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a small fire Sunday in the bathroom of an apartment east of Sacramento. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says that the fire started in a bathroom exhaust fan in an apartment in Arden-Arcade, a city east of Sacramento across the American River. The flames spread to the attic, and firefighters needed to create an opening in the roof in order to battle the blaze. While no one was hurt in the fire, five adults, five children and a family pet were displaced from two apartments.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Dangerously Close#County Line#First Street Foundation
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Rural Area East of Livermore

Firefighters from Cal Fire and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department continue to battle a fast-moving brush fire early Thursday evening in the rural, hilly area straddling the border between Alameda and San Joaquin counties. The blaze, called the "Tesla Inc Fire" has grown to almost 300 acres and is 10% contained,...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Tesla fire expands to 552 acres, caused by crash

(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 300-acre fire in the vicinity of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road on Thursday afternoon, which is east of Livermore. As of 6:52 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire tweeted the fire had grown to 552 acres in size and is 50% contained. Cal Fire told KRON4 that the fire was […]
LIVERMORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Environment
KTVU FOX 2

California crews use 4,500 gallons of water to put out Tesla fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento fire crews used about 4,500 gallons of water to fully extinguish a Tesla that kept re-igniting and then ended up submerging the high-tech car into a makeshift pond to fully quell the blaze. The white Tesla was fully involved with fire when the fire crew arrived...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

3 killed as Amtrak train hits car in Northern California

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car ín Northern California, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. in Brentwood, about an hour's drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported. Three people...
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘These Vessels Contain Pollutants’: New Efforts Underway To Remove Abandoned Boats Along Sacramento Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Just days after a boat fire on the Sacramento River, the concern is growing that it could happen again. There are dozens of other abandoned boats that are in danger of sinking on Sacramento waterways, and new efforts are underway to haul them away before they create a catastrophe. Abandoned boats can be an environmental ticking time bomb. “These vessels contain pollutants like oil and other hazmats like PCBs,” said Natasha Drane, a Sacramento County legislative officer. And when they sink or catch fire, those toxins are released into the water and air. “So if they’re just left in the water, they’re...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shutting Off Power With No Warning, PG&E Hopes To Prevent Wildfires

AUBURN (CBS13) — Losing power to prevent wildfires? Pacific Gas and Electric has been shutting off power to prevent wildfires since 2019, but now it’s happening without warning. The utility company is relying on technology to shut off powerlines in high-fire risk areas, especially when there’s a threat of critical fire weather. Recently, Auburn did lose power back-to-back but crews restored it within two to three hours. It wasn’t because of a tree limb, but a squirrel. “If there’s a squirrel that chews on a powerline or disturbs some of the power equipment, it could be a bird, it could be debris, it could...
AUBURN, CA
Klamath Falls News

Fatal crash on US97 claims the life of two people

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 24, 2022, at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Antioch Man Killed in Bay Bridge Crash

Antioch Man Killed in Car Accident on Bay Bridge in San Francisco. Officials reported that a 22-year-old man from Antioch was killed in a recent motor vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge. The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on westbound I-80 on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy