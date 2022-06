Whether the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanly Cup or not, there are going to be a number of players wanting paydays like what happens every season. It appears as though the Avalanche will do so and there are a number of unrestricted free agents who will garner interest around the league. We are focusing on the interest the Edmonton Oilers should have from the team as they have a few players who would fit their needs perfectly this offseason.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO