Louisville, KY

Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

 3 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — Kentucky's governor has run into a roadblock in seeking relief for Louisville-area motorists forced to pay more at the pump for reformulated gas. Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that federal regulators turned down his request. He's seeking a waiver to temporarily remove the requirement that costlier but cleaner-burning...

Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — A Texas group that helps women pay for abortions halted its efforts Saturday while evaluating its legal risk under a strict state ban. Mississippi's only abortion clinic continued to see patients while awaiting a 10-day notice that will trigger a ban. Elected officials across the country vowed to take action to protect women's access to reproductive health care, and abortion foes promised to take the fight to new arenas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Volunteers repair homes in Louisville, southern Indiana for annual project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Around 100 volunteers repaired homes in Louisville and southern Indiana on Saturday. New Directions Repair Affair provides support for low-income elderly and disabled homeowners with free repairs. The group sent out 15 volunteer teams for its annual Repair Affair Kick-Off Day. Volunteers worked on projects involving...
LOUISVILLE, KY
UofL doctors, Christopher 2X reflect on visit to Washington, D.C.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program led by a Louisville nonprofit shared its successes in providing support for children impacted by gun violence to a national audience this week. The Future Healers program is a partnership between Christopher 2X's Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Beshear declares state of emergency on gas prices

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday regarding gas prices. The governor says the state of emergency will allow the state's price gouging laws to go into effect to combat high gas prices. Beshear signed an executive order issuing the state of emergency...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky farmers to receive help from Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky farmers are getting a helping hand after tornadoes damaged their local grain elevator. "What this is going to do is help local family-owned and operated farms that use the local family-owned and operated Mayfield Field Grain Company which brought corn, soybeans, wheat and canola from about 200 local farmers and it's going to help them while they're repaired," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Former Louisville area basketball star killed in Buechel shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former local basketball star was killed in a Buechel neighborhood shooting. Vincent Crutcher, 34, was a basketball star at Pleasure Ridge Park High School who graduated in 2006. Police say Crutcher was shot early Thursday morning on Heatherview Road near Breckenridge Lane. He was taken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Autopsy reveals cause of death for Louisville health department leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months after her death, an autopsy revealed how Louisville's former associate medical director died. Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage died in March while in Orlando for a medical conference. The medical examiner there released the findings of her autopsy just this week. It revealed that the 36-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Here's why Indiana drivers pay 21 cents more per gallon than Kentuckians

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — If you live near the border of Kentucky and Indiana, you've likely noticed a big difference in what you're paying to fill up at the pump. AAA reported the average price for a gallon of gas in Louisville on June 22 was $4.87 per gallon. Across the border in Clarksville, AAA reported the average price was $5.08 per gallon. That's a 21-cent difference.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
University of Louisville students to pay 1% more in 2023 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Most students at the University of Louisville will pay 1.2% more for their education next academic year, as the university is holding tuition flat but raising mandatory student fees by $150 a year. The 1.2% increase for fulltime Kentucky resident undergraduate students approved by the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY

