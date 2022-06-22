ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Nearly $100K stolen from ex-NBA player Vince Carter's home

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFHnb_0gJ2SSGh00

Nearly $100,000 in cash was taken in a weekend burglary at the Atlanta home of former NBA player Vince Carter, according to an incident report released Wednesday by Atlanta Police.

Two guns and more than $16,000 was recovered later outside the 10,000-square-foot (900-square meter) home in Atlanta's affluent Buckhead neighborhood. Carter told police the recovered money was a small portion of $100,000 in cash he kept in a bag in a closet, the report said.

According to the report, Carter’s wife, Sondi Carter, was in bed with her two sons when she heard loud noises around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. They hid in a closet and she called 911, then texted her neighborhood patrol. A neighborhood patrol officer, who was the first law enforcement to arrive, saw a man fleeing in a black SUV but was unable to catch him, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Neither Sondi Carter, nor her children, were hurt, but police said a front window on the main house had been smashed. Outside, officers found “a large amount of $100 bills spilled on the ground,” along with a gold Desert Eagle pistol and a black Glock 26 pistol with an extended magazine, the report said. The Desert Eagle belonged to Carter, but investigators believe the Glock was carried by the suspect, the incident report said.

While in the closet, Carter later told police, she could hear someone rummaging through different rooms upstairs. According to the report, multiple rooms were in disarray and a gate at the top of the stairs had been broken off its hinges.

Fulton County property records show the home, built in 2016, is owned by Vince Carter, who played 22 seasons in the NBA before retiring with the Hawks in 2020. Carter bought the home, which sits on nearly an acre and a half (.6 hectares) of land, for nearly $7 million in August 2020, property records show.

A real estate listing described the property as a “family compound” with “state of the art home security" that includes 16 closed-circuit security cameras. A fence also appears to encircle the home, including an electronic gate across the driveway.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect, but the incident report said a fingerprint from the suspect was collected from the scene.

Carter, who now works as an NBA analyst for ESPN, has not responded to requests for comment from the newspaper.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Criminals Stole Almost $100K From Vince Carter's House In Atlanta, His Wife Sondi Carter Heard Loud Noises And Hid, Patrol Officer Was Unable To Catch Black SUV

Vince Carter is probably one of the most iconic players of his generation. Known for his thunderous dunks and his masterful scoring, Carter was a treat to watch in the league. While his prime fizzled out during the early 2010s, the former Nets forward stuck around the league and eventually ended his career with the Atlanta Hawks back in the 2019-20 season. He might not be playing now, but the 42-year-old has continued to stay in the limelight as he has become an analyst with national broadcasting giants ESPN.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Vince Carter’s Wife, Sons Home During Horrifying Burglary

Former NBA superstar Vince Carter’s wife and two sons reportedly hid in a closet while burglars ransacked their home on Father’s Day (June 19), according to an incident report from the Atlanta Police Department. Sondi Alexis Carter, and her two sons were asleep when she was awakened by...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS News

2022 NBA Draft: Miami Heat take forward Nikola Jović with 27th pick

MIAMI – Serbian forward Nikola Jovic was selected by the Miami Heat with the 27th pick in Thursday's NBA draft. The 19-year-old was born in England and moved to Serbia when he was 9. He has played for Mega Basket in the Serbian league, averaging 11.7 points on 43% shooting in that league this past season.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Hawks must be laughing at Kings’ putrid trade offer for John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks have been shopping power forward John Collins for quite some time now. Going as far back as the NBA trade deadline, Atlanta has let it be known that they would be willing to move the talented forward. Rumors have been swirling ever since. It has since been reported that the Sacramento Kings […] The post Hawks must be laughing at Kings’ putrid trade offer for John Collins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy