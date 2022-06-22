ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle transit bets billions on boost in ridership with 'most ambitious' expansion in U.S.

By Elyse Apel
ncwlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The transit system that serves the Seattle region continues to see expenses rise as it moves forward with more than 55 expansion projects, despite fare revenue and ridership remaining significantly lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority, or...

www.ncwlife.com

KING 5

What's next for the West Seattle Bridge Project

SEATTLE — The "most important work" on the West Seattle Bridge project remains before repairs to the bridge are complete, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). The bridge is expected to reopen the week of Sept. 12, which is a few months later than the initial estimate....
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Amazon seeks landmark status for iconic Elephant Car Wash sign

SEATTLE — Amazon is asking for landmark status for the iconic Elephant Car Wash sign that was donated to the company in 2020 after being removed from its original location along Denny Way. The sign, which is currently undergoing restoration, will be reinstalled "at an associated site in close...
SEATTLE, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
elkhornmediagroup.com

License plate fees take a giant jump

OLYMPIA – Starting July 1, Washingtonians planning to buy a new car or motorcycle will pay more for an original license plate. Original license plates are those issued upon initial registration. Fees are per plate. Original plates increase from $10 to $50. Replacement plates increase from $10 to $30.
OLYMPIA, WA
ncwlife.com

King County developing extreme heat mitigation strategy

(The Center Square) – As Western Washington is set to face its first hot weekend of the year, King County is developing an Extreme Heat Mitigation Strategy. The plan involves various county departments, cities, non-profit organizations, healthcare providers and emergency responders collaborating to identify actions needed for an immediate response to extreme heat.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Might Soon Defund a Promising Police Alternative

Without much notice to the public, a police alternative pilot program has been operating on Seattle’s streets for the last two years. Through a partnership with JustCARE, a local public safety firm called We Deliver Care has been protecting outreach workers who are serving people experiencing homelessness. They’ve also been providing de-escalation services for people in crisis, and they’ve been doing it all without the involvement of a uniformed cop.
SEATTLE, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Heatwave expected to hit King County

After an incredibly dreary spring and early summer, King County is likely going to be hit with a heatwave this weekend with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees on Sunday, June 26. According to a special weather statement by the National Weather Service, the upcoming heatwave will pose a moderate...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Another Look at Mossyrock Dam

On Tuesday, The Chronicle toured the Mossyrock Dam with a hydro mechanic and staff from from Tacoma Public Utilities, the owner of the dam and beneficiary of the power it produces. To read more about that, click here or see the Thursday, June 23, edition of The Chronicle. As it...
MOSSYROCK, WA
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Kirkland : Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Kirkland , Washington

Kirkland, Washington is a suburb of Seattle and has been fast growing to become a popular place to live. It is located in King County. Kirkland residents enjoy an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and cafes in Kirkland....
KIRKLAND, WA
seattlemedium.com

Applicants Sought For The City Of Tacoma Transportation Commission

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill three positions on the Transportation Commission: At-Large, District No. 2, and District No. 3. All members must be Tacoma residents. The Transportation Commission advises the City Council on transportation-related matters, such as short-term and long-range transportation planning, compliance with local, regional, and...
TACOMA, WA
Crosscut

WA school district transparency laws include a big loophole

In 2015, state Rep. Gerry Pollet, a Seattle Democrat, introduced a bill meant to dramatically reduce physical restraint and isolation of students in Washington. The bill made isolation or restraint — methods that critics call abusive — allowable only in certain dangerous situations and never as part of a regular plan to deal with a dangerous student. And whenever these tactics were used, the law required schools to document the incident in writing, then compile the data and send it to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
WASHINGTON STATE

