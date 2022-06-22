ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singing telegrams deliver Pride with door-to-door service

By Reed Cowan
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pride in San Francisco takes on all kinds of different colors, as one man in the city shows with his unique type of work.

Grant Thompson is the owner of Baba Loons & Tunes Singing Telegrams . His business took a big hit during the pandemic, but with Pride coming back in 2022, Thompson is seeing an influx of new orders.

His LGBTQ+ business specializes in many characters, but playing Dame Edna is a favorite. On the day KPIX 5 caught up with Grant, he was delivering a singing telegram to a woman for her birthday.  Grant says he wanted to make people happy from the early days of his childhood.

"I knew I wanted to perform to help people have happy moments," he explained. "Singing telegrams help people to know they are loved. I didn't always feel that. As a gay kid with weight issues, people were not kind to me."

As a gay performer, Grant spends his life spreading kindness. And he does it with his dog Piper in tow.

Telegram recipient Heather told KPIX that people need more whacky disruptions to remind us to smile.

"To know to celebrate joy and a reminder that we can rise to the best of humanity," she said.

CBS San Francisco

Bay Area women recount abortion ordeals, fear worst in wake of Roe v. Wade reversal

SAN FRANCISCO – Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is being called a major legal setback for women's reproductive rights. Three women impacted by abortion told KPIX 5 they are now terrified for other women who may need them."It's as if America has rolled back the clock this morning to an unsafe, terrifying age. This cannot stand," said Meg Jordan, a registered nurse and a professor. Jordan had a legal abortion post-Roe when she was 26-years-old, but she has also seen the bad old days of back alley abortions under the veil of secrecy. "I can't imagine the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART and SF Muni prep for San Francisco Pride Parade service

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART and SF Muni will be providing special service to help people get to and from the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride Parade Sunday.BART plans to increase service to accommodate the increased number of people in the system attending the parade.BART will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, running five-line service until 8 p.m. with additional special event trains as ridership warrants. After 8 p.m., BART will run 3-line service. BART anticipates full service on all lines. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Market and Beale Streets, which is closest to the Embarcadero Station. The procession ends at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Roots music greats Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore play the Chapel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6VcTvIdPoESAN FRANCISCO -- Two legends of modern roots music share the stage in San Francisco Tuesday when guitar giant Dave Alvin and Texas songwriter Jimmie Dale Gilmore bring their current West Coast tour to the Chapel.Alvin got his start making a unique mix of rockabilly, country, early rock and roll, blues and R&B with the Blasters, the band he started with his brother Phil in Downey, California in the late '70s. Mentored by blues vocalist Big Joe Turner (who the brothers would follow from gig to gig in Los Angeles), the two brothers were as seasoned as a pair of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Small Pleasanton shop thrives despite pandemic, moves into historic downtown space

PLEASANTON – Many small businesses across the Bay Area struggled during COVID, some forced to close permanently. But one in Pleasanton was able to transform by taking something old and making it new."Have you guys been in before?" asks Wendy Schulte as a group of women come into her store, Good Common Sense Naturals.Walking into her shop in downtown Pleasanton is like entering an enchanted garden, where flowers cascade from the ceilings and a sweet aroma hangs the air."An essential oil blend that we put in literally everything," she said.  Schulte started her organic skin care business on Etsy in...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Planned Parenthood readies facilities for post-Roe influx

SAN FRANCISCO -- Abortion providers like Planned Parenthood in California say they were already increasing their resources to accommodate the growing demand from patients out of state before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.Officials say the decision will definitely create more of a challenge for their clinics. "Whether we can handle that capacity no matter what we do, yeah, we're worried about that," said Stacy Cross, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.Planned Parenthood Mar Monte serves patients in California and Nevada, including Oakland, the South Bay, and the Peninsula. It is the largest...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFMTA Transportation Director Jeffrey Tumlin feels responsibility to LGBTQ community

San Francisco isn't shy about celebrating Pride, but when they were looking for a new transit director, they wanted someone who could usher in an entirely new transportation culture for the City. But the man they chose also broke barriers in the social culture, as well. It may be a sign of how far we've come that when Mayor London Breed introduced Jeffrey Tumlin as San Francisco's new Transportation Director, the fact that he is gay was almost an afterthought... "...He will be joining the City as a long-time resident of Noe Valley," said Mayor Breed at the news...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Experimental punk artist's latest band headlines Great Northern

SAN FRANCISCO -- A noted noise-punk pioneer and writer returns to the Bay Area with her latest music project when the Lydia Lunch Retrovirus headlines the Great Northern Thursday night.Writer and punk provocateur Lydia Lunch occupies a similarly broad artistic space as Robinson. As the guitarist and singer of pioneering NYC noise/no wave band Teenage Jesus and the Jerks -- a group she started with James Chance, who would later form the Contortions and James White and the Blacks -- Lunch was at the epicenter of the city's underground experimental music scene in the late '70s.  She would also become...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland's Uhuru Furniture store furnishing pride in Grand Lake community

OAKLAND -- Uhuru Furniture and Collectables' mission has been serving the Grand Lake community in Oakland for 33 years. The resale furniture store aims to put power in the hands of the community, furnishing change for certain communities. "I can't tell you what this place has meant to me! Not only the mission, but the pieces you get here. I'm a staging designer," said Jacqueline Brown. Brown has been a regular at Uhuru for 30 years, about as along as the shop as been open. She's been staging homes for sale says it's been her go-to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Jury awards $21M to family of pregnant teen shot by Fremont police

SAN JOSE — A federal jury awarded $21 million to the family of a pregnant teen who was shot and killed by undercover Fremont police officers five years ago, attorneys said.Elena Mondragon was a passenger in a BMW pulling out of a Hayward apartment complex when an unmarked van filled with Fremont police officers tried to cut it off in March 2017, according to a complaint filed by the teen's family. At the time, Fremont police said the BMW's driver, who was apparently wanted by police, had rammed the car into the van.Police opened fire and fatally wounded Mondragon, who...
CBS San Francisco

Demonstrators march in San Jose to protest end of Roe v Wade

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- On the day following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, thousands of people arrived at San Jose City Hall for a protest march. The march down Santa Clara Street didn't have the usual police escort and, whether they had permission or not to be there, those who showed up were in no mood to ask for it."We're not going to let the Supreme Court tell us what to do with our bodies and our futures," said Sabina Wildman with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which co-organized the demonstration. "This is exactly how...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tourists bring economic boost to San Francisco for Pride Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Business leaders said Thursday the return of Pride weekend celebrations in San Francisco has already attracted tourists from around the world, providing a needed economic boost."We're much improved over just a few months ago. San Francisco was slow to recover and we're still not back to where we were in 2019 but it's getting better," said Joe D'Alessandro, president and CEO of San Francisco Travel.D'Alessandro says two parades in one week (the Warriors celebrated their 2022 NBA Finals win on Monday) helps to keep the spotlight on San Francisco. He also said that 96 percent of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area anti-abortion advocates cheer Supreme Court decision

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a lot of nuance to public attitudes about Roe v. Wade, as the opinions expressed by two women KPIX 5 spoke with Friday showed. Former Bay Area resident Kimberly Maier shared a personal story about  the birth of one of her children. She says she supports the Supreme Court ruling on Friday.  "I feel today is a victory for people. I think it should be made harder to make that choice to have an abortion," the former San Ramon resident said.Maier has two children, including her six years old named Finn who has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
