What?! That's a misprint, right? When people think of the highest costs for homes with a water view, they immediately would think of states on the coast like California, Florida, or perhaps somewhere in the New England States. If nothing else, probably Hawaii, right? Nope! The state with the most expensive average costs for homes with a water view reside in none other than the landlocked Cowboy State, Wyoming!

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO