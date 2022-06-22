ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24 vehicles impacted by fire near Athens

By Nick Kremer
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire in the 15000 block of...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Wingstop opens in South Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hays Farm at South Huntsville announced that its new Wingstop location opened during the week. According to a Facebook event created by Wingstop Hays Farm Huntsville, Alabama, the new location opened Wednesday, June 22. The Hays Farm location is just the second Wingstop in Huntsville with...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

15 vehicles involved in Athens fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in the 15000 block of Hastings Rd. According to the City of Athens, the call came in at 2:06 p.m. and there are reportedly 15 vehicles involved on the property. More information will be added...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Madison Police announce road closure

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department announced that Wall Triana Hwy. will be closed between Wood Creek Dr. and Jay Dr. for an undetermined amount of time. The announcement comes after a water main break in the area. Madison Police urge drivers to use alternate routes when traveling.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Madison couple killed in fatal motorcycle crash near Rogersville

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison couple was killed on Thursday in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, Marianne and Carl Esch were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 4:40 p.m. on June 23 when they were struck by a tractor-trailer.
ROGERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HydroFest happening this weekend in Guntersville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a hot day in Guntersville but that’s not stopping crew-members from setting up for HydroFest taking place this weekend. The HydroFest will be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Roy Duby’s World Speed Record of 200.419 miles per hour. The festivities are scheduled...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Dayton murder suspect found dead in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body of a 32-year-old man was found in a car in Falkville on Thursday. According to Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn, Falkville police officers discovered the body of Dante Hawes, from Dayton, Ohio, in a car on Buster Road around 2 p.m. Chunn said Hawes...
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

Heavy Police presence on Harborview Dr. in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a heavy police presence on Harborview Drive in Madison currently. A witness near the scene told WAFF that they heard a gentleman screaming at police telling them he is heavily armed and using profanities. The witness also reports that they heard one shot fired...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Residents, County official raising concerns over Shoals Ambulance service

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Several people in Lauderdale County are raising concerns over the Shoals Ambulance service. James Smith lives in Lauderdale County. He says one day his wife’s great uncle collapsed and struggled to breathe. Smith was a paramedic for almost 30 years. He said it took entirely too long for the ambulance to arrive.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Juvenile injured in Hartselle shooting

Hartselle Police say a juvenile was shot Thursday near Crestline Elementary School. Lt. Alan McDearmond, public information officer for the department, said the victim was in a vehicle near the intersection of Frost and Crestline streets when they were shot by someone in another vehicle. The victim's injuries were not...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nail nightmare as police are searching for someone they say turned to violence when their salon service didn’t turn out how they wanted it to. This happened last month at 3505 Pulaski Pike and it was all caught on camera. The victim in this case tells police that while the suspect was getting her nails done, she got angry and slapped them across the face.
The Cullman Tribune

Busted Knuckle Off Road Vehicles to expand facility

CULLMAN, Ala. – A group of members from the Cullman Chamber of Commerce, Wallace State, Cullman Area Technology Academy and the Cullman Economic Development Agency went out to tour Busted Knuckle Off Road facility on Wednesday to see the assembly process of Rock Bouncers. Owner Jake Burkey and his team showed everyone around his shop where the crew work on specialty Rock Bouncers. The off-road vehicles are four-wheel drive custom made machines that can climb near vertical walls and pull themselves over boulders to reach the top of a hill. Busted Knuckle has been in Cullman around four years and will...
CULLMAN, AL

