Train Hits Cattle Trailer in Republic

A woman from Crane sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 18, two miles north of Galena. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kari Eads, 54, of Crane was traveling south on Highway AA, when the floorboard of her Harley Davidson Motorcycle drug on the roadway as she was rounding a curve and caused her to lose control. The motorcycle went off of the roadway and Eads was ejected from the motorcycle.

GALENA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO