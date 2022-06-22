Train Hits Cattle Trailer in Republic

A woman from Crane sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 18, two miles north of Galena. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kari Eads, 54, of Crane was traveling south on Highway AA, when the floorboard of her Harley Davidson Motorcycle drug on the roadway as she was rounding a curve and caused her to lose control. The motorcycle went off of the roadway and Eads was ejected from the motorcycle.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fire crews and police responded to a home at 1350 E. Dale Street Saturday evening, and the incident led to one arrest. Lt. Steve Schwind with Springfield Police said the owner of the home called police when they caught someone breaking into the house on a surveillance camera. Schwind said when officers […]
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in Barry County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 76, just south of Cassville at 3:45 a.m. on June 25. Investigators say 26-year-old Mariah Sweaney missed a...
REPUBLIC, Mo.– MoDOT is planning on re-aligning Route MM in the next few years, as drivers call the intersection of the railroad and MM risky. Drivers have said rush hour backs up traffic and causes congestion near the track. Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a train hit a livestock trailer stopped on the tracks. […]
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County authorities captured a man wanted out of Stone County, Mo. Police in Seymour, Mo. arrested Jordan Tinker, 25, after a short pursuit. Investigators wanted him for nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from officers in Christian County, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County. Those events triggered a manhunt in the Reeds Spring Junction area.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fire crews responded to two fires within minutes of each other Saturday evening. The first fire was on Dale Street and led to an arrest. The second fire was at a home near Douglas and Catalpa. Investigators said the two scenes were not related. Battalion Chief Aaron Wood with Springfield Fire said […]
Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
Storms that moved through areas north of I-44 early Sunday morning had strong to severe wind gusts that brought down trees and some power lines in the Ozarks. Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative reported outages Sunday morning, with more than 1,000 customers in Hickory County losing power. Between...
A man from Springfield nearly drowned on Sunday, June 19, in Table Rock Lake. The Missouri State Water Patrol reported Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield was swimming in Table Rock Lake and was returning to the shore of Moonshine Beach when he went under the water and did not resurface. Arguello Pimentel was pulled to shore by friends.
***UPDATE Mr. Mavis was located and returned home safely,” Thank you.*** JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release an image of a missing man who suffers from dementia. “We are asking for assistance in locating Bill Mavis. If located, please contact the Joplin Police Mr. Mavis suffers with dementia. He left for a walk around 9:00 pm night. He resides...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have located a teenager reported missing from Springfield. On Saturday, Reese Brozovich, 16, disappeared from an apartment complex in the 2900 block of West Deerfield around 1 a.m. They found him a few hours after an Endangered Person Advisory was issued. Investigators say Reese left...
UPDATE: As of 5:20 pm, Reese Brozovich has been found and is safe. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing teenager who was last seen in the area of 2989 W. Deerfield Street in Springfield early Saturday morning. Reese Brozovich is 16 years old and […]
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Just a stone’s throw into Stone County sits a field of lavender. “There was no logic to this at all,” Lavender Falls Farm owner Thor Bersted said. “In fact, the University of Missouri Extension said it will never grow here. Everyone laughed at me.”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors have charged a driver in a deadly crash, killing a pedestrian in Springfield. In December, Matthew Wood, 43, of Springfield, died in the crash. David Busick faces DWI involving the death of someone not a passenger and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident charges.
The time has come once again to wear your best red, white and blue outfits, wave our flags and to gather communities together to celebrate the birth of our country. The Fourth of July is just over a week away and we have the scope of several area locations which are hosting fireworks displays and Fourth of July activities.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City Utilities has issued another warning to customers to beware of scam callers that appear to have the same phone number as the utility provider. This warning comes just over two weeks since their last issuance, when City Utilities said they had calls from residents of Nixa and Ozark reporting scam calls despite […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Springfield’s Talk 104.1 KSGF and our friends at the Black Oak Amphitheater want to send YOU to see TWO legendary bands, LIVE, on one stage!. We’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets to see Grand Funk Railroad & Foghat at the Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe, Missouri on Friday, July 22nd!
Comments / 0