Special Cider Tasting with Jack’s Hard Cider @ TONIQ

A trip to Callowhill’s Triple Bottom Brewing Co. feels like you’ve been dropped into a HGTV show or a Target furniture aisle where everything is farmhouse chic. But this is a good thing because whether you’re there for a few drinks before heading to a show at Union Transfer, or want to have a cozy date night where you discuss your week over a cheeseboard and hummus, you’ll feel relaxed and right at home. They’ve got a bunch of beers like hazy IPAs, German pilsners, Czech amber lagers, and a chocolatey Baltic porter if you want something strong and dark. And if you fall in love with anything you’re sipping on, you can always head to the fridge and take a six-pack to go.

