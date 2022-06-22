ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Special Cider Tasting with Jack’s Hard Cider @ TONIQ

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome join TONIQ for a Special Cider Tasting Event hosted by Jack’s Hard Cider. We will be pouring 4 wonderful ciders:. Jack’s Hard Cider – Original: Dry, crisp, and refreshing cider, like biting into the perfect apple. Jack’s...

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie

This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
This Make-Ahead Breakfast Fruit Crisp Is My New Summer Go-To

We are headed into peak summer fruit season, as berries abound and stone fruits hit markets, and that means a summer of baked fruit desserts, from crisps to cobblers to crumbles: warm bowls of fruit swimming in sweet, thickened juices, topped with rich crispy toppings, and paired with ice cream or whipped cream to bring them to life. And while I am certainly not above having a small serving of leftover crisp for breakfast, I do prefer not to start my day on such a sugar high.
FOOD & DRINKS
Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries

A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

No-bake chocolate oatmeal cookies are the perfect way to satisfy those cravings for chocolate desserts when it's just too darn hot outside to turn on the oven! Deeply chocolatey with a sweet, buttery flavor and just a hint of chewiness, they're super easy to make. Unlike some of our favorite cookies that are best eaten warm or just a few days after baking, these no-bake delights are just as tasty a week later!
RECIPES
10 Bottles of Rosé Wine to Drink All Year Long

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Once the biggest trend in wine, rosé is here to stay. It’s...
DRINKS
Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
FOOD & DRINKS
Hershey's Is Launching A New Dairy-Free Chocolate Bar

The Hershey Company has been around for approximately 128 years. Established in 1894, this iconic chocolate brand has helped the United States see itself through the Great Depression and two world wars. It's a go-to candy for Valentine's Day. In fact, per Time, America loves Hershey's Kiss flavors so much, that these bite-size pieces of chocolate are woven into the fabric of our favorite holiday where Cupid is the star. Statista shares that, in 2021, Hershey made $8.97 billion and is considered one of the largest chocolate makers in North America. The company has definitely proven its longevity and staying power.
FOOD & DRINKS
Your Manhattans and Dirty Shirleys Need These Fancy Cocktail Cherries

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. My affinity for jarred cherries stems from slurping down Shirley Temples as a child. If somebody passed me a saccharine pink bubbly drink, I knew it was a special occasion. I became even more enamored with the fruit when an elementary school friend showed me how she could tie the stem of a maraschino cherry in a knot with her tongue—a skill that simultaneously fascinated and eluded me.
DRINKS
The Seeds That Are Sprouting A New Alternative Milk Trend

Walk into the dairy section of your local grocery store and you'll find it's no longer filled with traditional choices. Next to familiar milk options, like whole and skim, is a fleet of alternative milks made from plants, like oat or hemp milk, and a variety of nuts. Alternative milks weren't always so common. Just a few years ago, the average consumer would have been dependent on either soy or rice milk made for lactose-intolerant individuals, per The Guardian.
AGRICULTURE
Can Dogs Eat Apples? Which Ones Are Safe?

Apples are among the sweetest fruits in our environment. In addition to satisfying our taste buds, apples also provide us with several vital nutrients. We, as dog lovers, may want to transfer these sweet benefits to our dogs by feeding them apples. But in this case, what’s good for humans is not entirely suitable for dogs.
ANIMALS
Rise and shine with Joy Bauer's banana fritters and skillet pancakes

Rise and shine — your morning is about to get a little brighter with flapjacks that'll have you cheering "flip, flip hooray!" The chocolate-glazed skillet pancake provides chocolate-peanut-buttery-goodness, a pretty presentation and is a cinch to prep. If you prefer bite-sized pancakes with a creamy and indulgent middle, you'll find the banana fritters especially a-peel-ing. I'm telling you: These dishes are flippin' delish.
RECIPES
Triple Bottom Brewing

A trip to Callowhill’s Triple Bottom Brewing Co. feels like you’ve been dropped into a HGTV show or a Target furniture aisle where everything is farmhouse chic. But this is a good thing because whether you’re there for a few drinks before heading to a show at Union Transfer, or want to have a cozy date night where you discuss your week over a cheeseboard and hummus, you’ll feel relaxed and right at home. They’ve got a bunch of beers like hazy IPAs, German pilsners, Czech amber lagers, and a chocolatey Baltic porter if you want something strong and dark. And if you fall in love with anything you’re sipping on, you can always head to the fridge and take a six-pack to go.
DRINKS

