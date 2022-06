Fourth of July festivities in the Town of Manteo gather children, families, neighbors and visitors together for a full afternoon and evening of entertainment. The fun begins at 3 p.m. downtown in front of the Dare County Arts Council building with the singing of the National Anthem and presentation of both the United States and North Carolina flags. Kids’ games and activities, Independence Day trivia, decorated bike contest (trike, scooter and wagons also welcome), apple pie contest, food and summer treats are reasons to come celebrate.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO