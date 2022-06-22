Publix not offering COVID vaccines to children under 5
LAKELAND, Fla. - While children age six months to 5 years old are now approved to receive COVID-19 vaccines, parents will not be able to get their kids vaccinated at one major pharmacy. Publix says its pharmacies will not administer vaccines to children under the age of 5 at...
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando pediatric critical care doctor said she is seeing more cases of young children hospitalized after accidentally eating something laced with THC. Some products with THC are packaged to look like Cap’n Crunch, Cocoa Pebbles, Nerds Ropes, Starbursts and more. The FDA has a...
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the past week, the DeSantis administration took another step forward with its proposal to eliminate Medicaid coverage for transgender treatments. Both national and state LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have pledged to fight against the proposal. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Protests and praise followed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. At a rally Friday evening for abortion rights in Orlando, organizers called to protect abortion care access in Florida. People in attendance at the event hosted at the Renaissance Theatre Company on Princeton Street told News 6 they feel anger and frustration.
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A local seafood store owner may have hit the crustacean jackpot. Larry Hurt of Fresh Local Seafood in Orange City opened his daily shipment of Maine lobsters Friday morning to find one that didn't look like the rest. Its shell was a bright orange. Hurt...
CLERMONT, Fla. – As Clermont and south Lake County continue to see growth in the area, a local hospital system is growing alongside it by building a new patient tower. You can’t miss the sounds of construction happening right next door on Orlando Health South Lake Hospital’s campus.
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Co. is reportedly the latest company to offer to cover employee travel expenses for abortions. According to published media reports, Disney sent a letter to employees Friday, saying it would offer the benefit for family planning for any worker who cannot access abortion care where they live.
A Florida couple has lost their multi-year fight to place a miniature white cross on their front lawn after a housing association deemed it a prohibited “lawn ornament,” according to a report. Wayne and Bonnie Anderson, of Tamarind Grove in The Villages, were initially ordered to remove the...
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's new law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy has been controversial, but after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, Florida could become the closest southeastern state that allows abortion and has operating clinics for women who seek one. In 2019, 92.7% of abortions...
Although the cost of living in America is lower than in many other developed countries, recent inflation rates have arguably made it feel as if rising costs are becoming worrisome. A recent survey by Capital One and The Decision Lab suggested that 77% of Americans feel anxious about their current financial situation.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Used cooking oil collected from restaurants near Orlando-area attractions is being collected and converted into a fuel that can help fly the tourists who visit there. “We say we’re saving the world one drop of used oil at a time,” Dave Kimball said. [TRENDING:...
With June 23 marking 50 years since the federal law known as Title IX was enacted to bar sex-based discrimination in educational institutions, a new Florida law is set to change the way schools can train employees to comply with Title IX. School districts, colleges, and universities are required to...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A disbarred Winter Park attorney received prison time after agreeing to a plea deal for stealing $3 million from an elderly client. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Roby was arrested in 2021 and agreed to the plea deal Friday for exploitation of an elderly person and grand theft of more than $100,000.
Pet stores in Orange County are now banned from selling puppies. The ordinance took effect on Wednesday. Local pet stores like Petland and Breeder’s Pick pushed for an injunction to stop the county from enforcing the rule. A judge recently denied the motion. The attorney for the pet stores...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Abortion has long been a division issue all across the United States but it’s especially true in Florida. Rallies on both sides of the issue sprung up in Central Florida Friday after news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade- allowing states to ban abortion- became public.
ORLANDO, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — The television series, “Flip My Florida Yard” – with a 10-episode season of half-hour programs – aims to teach homeowners how to “flip” their yard from ordinary to extraordinary by employing natural, Florida-specific, water-conserving landscaping principles. Created by Crawford Entertainment in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, “Flip My Florida Yard” features design professionals transforming yards into attractive and sustainable home landscapes in just eight hours.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Regulators on Friday trimmed proposed rate increases for customers of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation approved an average 6.4% rate increase for homeowners with "multi-peril" policies — by far the most common type of policy. Citizens had requested a...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A protest in support of abortion rights is happening at Orlando City Hall on Saturday following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, now giving states the final say. The demonstration is scheduled from...
Two Florida counties cracked the top 500 in the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's crime rates, obesity prevalence, poverty rate and cancer incidence are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and population health to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
