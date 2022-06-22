ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Publix not offering COVID vaccines to children under 5

By Fox 13 News staff
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND, Fla. - While children age six months to 5 years old are now approved to receive COVID-19 vaccines, parents will not be able to get their kids vaccinated at one major pharmacy. Publix says its pharmacies will not administer vaccines to children under the age of 5 at...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Florida moves forward with eliminating transgender treatment from Medicaid

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the past week, the DeSantis administration took another step forward with its proposal to eliminate Medicaid coverage for transgender treatments. Both national and state LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have pledged to fight against the proposal. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘It really is unbelievable’: Abortion ruling draws protests in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Protests and praise followed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. At a rally Friday evening for abortion rights in Orlando, organizers called to protect abortion care access in Florida. People in attendance at the event hosted at the Renaissance Theatre Company on Princeton Street told News 6 they feel anger and frustration.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Health
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Lakeland, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Lakeland, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
click orlando

Reports: Walt Disney Co. to cover employee travel expenses for abortions

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Co. is reportedly the latest company to offer to cover employee travel expenses for abortions. According to published media reports, Disney sent a letter to employees Friday, saying it would offer the benefit for family planning for any worker who cannot access abortion care where they live.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Human Services#Fox#Moderna#Pfizer#The U S Department
click orlando

Used cooking oil from Orlando restaurants powers passenger airplanes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Used cooking oil collected from restaurants near Orlando-area attractions is being collected and converted into a fuel that can help fly the tourists who visit there. “We say we’re saving the world one drop of used oil at a time,” Dave Kimball said. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDBO

Puppy sales now banned at Orange County pet stores

Pet stores in Orange County are now banned from selling puppies. The ordinance took effect on Wednesday. Local pet stores like Petland and Breeder’s Pick pushed for an injunction to stop the county from enforcing the rule. A judge recently denied the motion. The attorney for the pet stores...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridanewswire.com

‘Flip My Florida Yard’ TV Show is Casting 10 Lucky Florida Homeowners for Eco-Friendly Yard Makeover

ORLANDO, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — The television series, “Flip My Florida Yard” – with a 10-episode season of half-hour programs – aims to teach homeowners how to “flip” their yard from ordinary to extraordinary by employing natural, Florida-specific, water-conserving landscaping principles. Created by Crawford Entertainment in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, “Flip My Florida Yard” features design professionals transforming yards into attractive and sustainable home landscapes in just eight hours.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Proposed rate hikes trimmed for Florida-backed Citizens Property Insurance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Regulators on Friday trimmed proposed rate increases for customers of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation approved an average 6.4% rate increase for homeowners with "multi-peril" policies — by far the most common type of policy. Citizens had requested a...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Protest for abortion rights being held at Orlando City Hall on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A protest in support of abortion rights is happening at Orlando City Hall on Saturday following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, now giving states the final say. The demonstration is scheduled from...
ORLANDO, FL
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Florida

Two Florida counties cracked the top 500 in the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's crime rates, obesity prevalence, poverty rate and cancer incidence are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and population health to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy