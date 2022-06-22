Veterans, active-duty military to get discounted bus fares

Local News

Brownsville City Commissioners Tuesday approved discounted BMetro fares that will benefit veterans and active-duty members of the military.

Beginning on July 17, 2022, veterans riding city buses will be a .50 cent fee. The current fee is $1.00

BMetro said the discounted fare is a way of saying thank you to those who served and are serving in the military.

In order to receive the discounted fare, veterans and active-duty military personnel must present either a veterans identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or a drivers license or state identification with veteran status listed.

The half-fare tickets can be purchased at any BMetro service window, or the rider can present their qualified military identification on the bus.

In other business, the commission also approved the awarding of a contract for the purchase and delivery of powered cots to the Brownsville Fire Department in the amount of $404, 132.15.

The money will be used to purchase 15 stretchers to replace older and highly used stretchers.

“The Fire Department currently responds to over twenty-five thousand medical emergencies per year within our responding jurisdiction. The replace stretchers will provide safer transport methods as well and more comfort for the patient. The current stretchers have an estimated life span of 10 years of which most are at or have exceeded this time,” the Fire Department writes in its request.

Funding for this project will be utilized from the Brownsville Fire Department’s Special Projects FY 2022 EMS HHS Cares Provider Relief Fund.