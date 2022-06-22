ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Veterans, active-duty military to get discounted bus fares

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNv4R_0gJ1z5Th00
Local News

Brownsville City Commissioners Tuesday approved discounted BMetro fares that will benefit veterans and active-duty members of the military.

Beginning on July 17, 2022, veterans riding city buses will be a .50 cent fee. The current fee is $1.00

BMetro said the discounted fare is a way of saying thank you to those who served and are serving in the military.

In order to receive the discounted fare, veterans and active-duty military personnel must present either a veterans identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or a drivers license or state identification with veteran status listed.

The half-fare tickets can be purchased at any BMetro service window, or the rider can present their qualified military identification on the bus.

In other business, the commission also approved the awarding of a contract for the purchase and delivery of powered cots to the Brownsville Fire Department in the amount of $404, 132.15.

The money will be used to purchase 15 stretchers to replace older and highly used stretchers.

“The Fire Department currently responds to over twenty-five thousand medical emergencies per year within our responding jurisdiction. The replace stretchers will provide safer transport methods as well and more comfort for the patient. The current stretchers have an estimated life span of 10 years of which most are at or have exceeded this time,” the Fire Department writes in its request.

Funding for this project will be utilized from the Brownsville Fire Department’s Special Projects FY 2022 EMS HHS Cares Provider Relief Fund.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

BPUB to close lobby indefinitely

Update: Brownsville PUB announced Friday that the closure is a result of staff shortages. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s Administration Building lobby will be taking limited appointments Thursday, and be temporarily closed starting Friday. According to a BPUB news release, in-person appointments with Customer Service will not be accepted after Thursday. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Non-profit seeks volunteers to help homeless community

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For over five years Emily’s Meals has distributed meals, food, and clothes to the homeless community.  The non-profit is seeking volunteers to help out with a distribution at Archer Park on June 25. Andrew Lee, a volunteer for Emily’s Meals said they aim to distribute meals to nearly 50 homeless each […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

15 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Through a press release, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has notified that several county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As of June 24, 2022, 15 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The county ensures that the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Teachers In McAllen, Mission, Brownsville To Receive Raises

Teachers in several Rio Grande Valley school districts will be getting a raise. The Brownsville ISD has approved a raise of four-thousand dollars for current teachers as well as an increase for new teachers of about eight-percent. Teachers in the Mission school district will get a two-thousand dollar increase, while...
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

Nearly $15M to help fund Hidalgo County Head Start

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announced new funding for the Hidalgo County Head Start program. Hidalgo County Head Start will receive $14,797,265 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a news release sent by Gonzalez’s office. The program’s funding aim is to help low-income families access […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley school districts offering pay raises, stipends

A number of school districts in the Rio Grande Valley are offering pay raises to teachers and staff in hopes the additional money will keep the employees from leaving to other districts. McAllen Independent School District this week approved a $1,700 pay increase for teachers, librarians and administrative staff. All...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Abortion alternatives for border communities

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade leaves Texas 30 days away from an all-out ban on abortions, Rio Grande Valley women remain in a unique position when it comes to abortion access. With only one available clinic in the Valley, women have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border […]
TEXAS STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Pet of the Week: Sid Arthur

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. Trenton Center: 2501 W Trenton Rd. Edinburg, TX 78539....
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Veteran#Fares#Military Personnel#Drivers License#The Fire Department
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD board approves pay raise for teachers

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a compensation plan to keep salaries above market values in the area for the 2022-2023 school year. The board approval will give Mission teachers a $2,000 pay increase in the upcoming school year. Starting salaries for a new teacher to Mission […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB receives over 500 reports of scam calls this week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board urges its customers to exercise caution due to a recent increase in scam calls. In the last few days, BPUB’s call center received about 500 calls from customers and other residents across the Rio Grande Valley reporting a call from a spoofed BPUB phone number, a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

New grant to aid dyslexic Brownsville ISD students

A $1.9 million grant from the Texas Education Agency will help dyslexic students with the Brownsville Independent School District. The money will allow the district to send educators to dyslexia training programs. The grant provides funding for the next two school years.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
progresstimes.net

‘Miss mayor’

Norie Gonzalez Garza is now officially the first woman to hold the mayoral position for the city of Mission. With the crowd chanting her name and standing ovations, Judge Letty Lopez swore in Gonzalez Garza as Mission’s next leader. Although Gonzalez Garza made Mission history when voters elected her...
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KRGV

TxDOT provides tour of new westbound bridge on Pharr interchange

Starting on Saturday night, the westbound bridge connecting Edinburg to McAllen on the Pharr interchange will permanently shut down and the new one will open. “For this traffic shift, drivers should remember to stay right,” Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “If you're headed towards McAllen, westbound on to I-2, you'll want to stay right as you merge onto this new connector."
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD urging local gas stations to stay alert amid diesel scheme

Editor’s Note 6/22/22: This article has been updated with quotes from Deputy Police Chief Juan Gonzalez. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a diesel theft case. On Saturday, June 18, 2022, officers received a call from a Stripes store clerk, located at 1901 […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes travel center to break ground this summer

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A first-of-its-kind development in the Rio Grande Valley aims to bring a travel center and restaurants to Mercedes. Victron Energy Incorporated plans to break ground on the project this summer and open its travel center in early 2023, according to a City of Mercedes news release. The travel center is projected […]
ValleyCentral

New Pharr Interchange connector to open Sunday

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The new Edinburg to McAllen direct highway connector will be open Saturday night into Sunday morning. Drivers traveling from Interstate-69C (Edinburg) onto Interstate-2 (McAllen) will merge to the right onto the new two-lane connector. The old Edinburg to McAllen connector will be closed and later removed. On Saturday, TxDot Pharr District […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Summer events to continue with COVID-19 cases increasing

COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, but Valley cities aren't slowing down the summer events. Valley resident Daisy Briones said the events are important to do, especially after the long period of isolation the pandemic brought. "People eventually need to go out and live their life," Briones said. “It’s...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD look to ID man hit by 18-wheeler, also truck in photo

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in Thursday evening’s fatal auto-pedestrian accident. Police said the accident occurred around 6 p.m. Authorities said that they have not been able to identify the man yet. The victim in the photo below is seen behind a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities: Man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Harlingen authorities are investigating a fatal collision on the expressway near the Wilson Road exit. Harlingen PD has confirmed that a man was killed in the accident, but his identity has yet to be released. Authorities are asking the public for help in the investigation. They received information that there was […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Wing resturant continues to expand in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A local-owned wing restaurant is opening its tenth restaurant in the Valley this week. Since opening its first location in Brownsville in 2010, Wing Barn has expanded to several locations in the Rio Grande Valley. Brownsville, Olmito, McAllen, San Juan, and Weslaco are all home to the now 10 locations. The […]
EDINBURG, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
3K+
Followers
79
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy