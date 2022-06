Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, remains a bellwether for the sector. It hit an all-time high of more than US$68,000 (£55,600) in November 2021, when the overall value of the cryptocurrency market was close to US$3 trillion. In the months since, however, most major cryptocurrencies have fallen by more 70% and bitcoin itself has dropped below US$18,000.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO