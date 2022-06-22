ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Satchmo SummerFest and NOLAxNOLA 2022 details announced

By WILL COVIELLO
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench Quarter Festivals released details for its annual Satchmo SummerFest in August and New Orleans & Company announced NOLAxNOLA will return on Sept. 23-Oct. 9. Nigel Hall, John Boutte, Germaine Bazzle, Big 6 Brass Band, the Roots of Music band and others perform at Satchmo SummerFest, which will be held Aug....

www.nola.com

NOLA.com

NEIGHBORHOODS: Summer adventures for youth helping fill St. Tammany calendars

Two more Storywalks! are planned by the Northlake Nature Center and St. Tammany Library for families to get their children out of doors, away from screens and involved in a reading adventure, all while enjoying the great outdoor and perhaps a picnic under the trees. On July 1, Storywalk! will feature "Box Turtle at Long Pond" by William George, and on July 9, the book will be "Down in Louisiana" by Johnette Downing. Both events take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Nature Center, and families are free to come and go during those hours. There is no charge to enjoy these interactive walks along paths lined with enlarged, laminated pages from the book of the day. No reservations required, and visitors can bring a snack or picnic lunch to enjoy before or after they walk and read. Strollers are wheelchair accessible. With questions, see www.northlakenature.org.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Four days of family fun and fireworks for the Fourth of July

Old-fashioned fun is in store to celebrate America’s birthday when blankets and lawn chairs go down and fireworks go up across the north shore throughout the weekend July 1-4. The celebration of the Fourth of July across both the eastern and western ends of St. Tammany has something for...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Chef Adrienne Cheatham brings her 'Sunday Best' pop-up and cookbook to Nina Compton's Bywater American Bistro

After working in top New York kitchens, including eight years at chef Eric Ripert’s Le Bernardin and as executive chef at Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster, and reaching the finals on season 15 of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” Adrienne Cheatham started a pop-up called Sunday Best. She recently released a “Sunday Best” cookbook based on the Southern dishes she grew up eating in Chicago and Mississippi. Cheatham and her New Orleans-born husband were married here in 2018. She returns to the city this week for a collaborative dinner with Nina Compton at Bywater American Bistro on Wednesday, June 29. The dinner will feature dishes from her cookbook.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

New permanent deacons thankful for mysterious journey

For the 16 married men who were ordained as permanent deacons for the Archdiocese of New Orleans June 25 at St. Louis Cathedral, their respective journeys to the altar were a mix of prayer, accompaniment and mystery. Some recalled they were nudged by friends to discern a call to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 24-26

This weekend there’s something fun for everyone in the family, beginning with NOLA Family Fun Day. Faubourg Brewing Co. teams up with the Mardi Gras Indian Council to host NOLA FAMILY DAY Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Faubourg Brewing Co., 3501 Jourdan Rd., New Orleans. The event features free live music and local food vendors like Valerie’s Sno-balls and Pee Wee’s Crab Cakes. Performers include Keedy Black, Sporty Brass Band, DJ Fiyo, and Reachell and the Regeneration Band. The first 100 guests will receive free beer. Check out more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Weatherization funds still available for low income families

SCOTLANDVILLE- More than a million dollars are going towards improving homes in the Capitol and New Orleans region for low income families, and there is still time to apply for this year. It's all through the federally funded Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). "Lower income households are usually energy burdened, so...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Black Pride Weekend

Black Pride to Host Weekend Celebration - June 30 through July 3. After almost a full month of partying and a great New Orleans Pride parade, you may be thinking it's high time for a respite from the festivities. Perhaps, we've reached the hour to head inside, take off our rainbow-colored makeup, and recharge for New Orleans' next big celebration. As rejuvenating as that sounds, Black Pride of New Orleans and the LGBTQ community might just beg to differ. The Crescent City's LGBTQ celebration won't be over till the month of June bids adieu, and maybe, then, we can all have a rest. For now, though, Black Pride NOLA is seeking to round out this year's pride extravaganza in a true New Orleans' fashion. Starting June 30 and going nonstop till July 3, Black Pride NOLA will be hosting a weekend packed full of LGBTQ events, graciously asking us all to hold on to our party hats for just a little bit longer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: What New Orleans needs now

I have always admired composers Hal David and Burt Bacharach. In 1965 they penned a sweet little tune that vocalist Jackie DeShannon made famous: “What the World Needs Now is Love.” When thinking about the current state of affairs in the Crescent City, an adaptation of that 57-year-old classic, which rose to No. 7 on the US Hot 100, is appropriate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

New Orleans Church Designated A Basilica

A Catholic church in New Orleans is now one of the only three basilicas in the state. St. Stephen Catholic Church on Napoleon Avenue was officially named a basilica last month. Designation as a basilica carries a certain sacramental significance for Catholics. It's unusual for a regular parish church to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Honors for Breazeale Sachse & Wilson, Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore, Gordon Arata attorneys

Two staff members of the Law Library of Louisiana were recently elected as officers of the American Association of Law Libraries. Law Library Director Miriam D. Childs was elected association treasurer, and Law Library Head of Public Services Sara V. Pic was elected association secretary/treasurer of the Government Law Libraries Special Interest Section.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Gris-Gris Announces 5-Day Brunch Menu and Summer Hours

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gris-Gris is back tomorrow with new summer hours, a five-day revamped brunch menu and the return of some popular menu items! Beginning this week, Gris-Gris’s new hours will be Thursday – Monday (closed Tues/Wed) for brunch and dinner, with a revamped brunch menu including brunch favorites, a variety of sandwiches and the restaurant’s signature appetizers and salads.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans area's Top Workplaces lauded at ceremony

Seventy-one New Orleans area employers were honored Thursday after coming out on top in the annual competition to identify the region’s top workplaces. The 2022 Top Workplaces program, sponsored by The Times-Picayune, is based on an anonymous survey of employees who nominated their employers for Top Workplaces awards. Most of the surveying was completed between October 2021 and February 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Culture Aid NOLA to provide 2,000 Hurricane Kits for New Orleans Families on July 16

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Culture Aid NOLA (CAN), the no-barrier food bank of New Orleans, will provide 2,000 local families with disaster preparedness supplies on July 16 at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. Kits including canned water, shelf-stable foods, 5 gallon buckets, baby wipes, trash bags, children’s activity books, and other essential supplies will be available at July Supply. The giveaway will serve both walk-up and drive up guests, and will feature brass bands and DJ’s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

