Wilmer, TX

AARP OFFERS FREE RIDES FOR SUMMER

Ellis County Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMER – If you are looking for an option to Uber this summer, residents in both the cities of Wilmer and Hutchins can take two free rides around the Best Southwest compliments of the AARP Ride@50+ Program. The program is open to riders of any ages and includes...

www.elliscountypress.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Some Dallas organizations not happy with new promoter ordinance

DALLAS — A newly-approved ordinance in Dallas will now put more responsibility on event promoters and venue operators in response to several gun violence incidents in the city. On Wednesday, Dallas City Council members voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance that had been a major topic of discussion...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Event in Dallas Provides Family Fun, Household Goods

A free, family-friendly event is coming to Dallas on Saturday, June 25. It’s called Turn UP at the Dallas Public Library event with the Dallas City of Learning. It’s a day of free summer learning activities the entire family will enjoy. Kids will be able to explore arts and crafts, dance, STEM, music and more.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

North Texas drowning: 17 deaths so far at DFW area lakes

LEWISVILLE, Texas — On Friday, park rangers cruising alongside Lake Lewisville with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been retaining a watchful eye. The group instructed WFAA on Friday that it had seen 17 drownings throughout the seven Dallas-Fort Worth area lakes it oversees since final October, which is the beginning of its present fiscal 12 months.
LEWISVILLE, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

As Housing Supply Fails to Meet Demand in Dallas, the Rent’s Too Darn High

By now, you probably already feel the pinch. As more and more people move to Texas, the least surprising thing ever is happening in Dallas: Rents are skyrocketing. The Texas Realtors 2021 Relocation Report found that between 537,000 and 582,000 people moved to Texas in 2019, and the state ranked second overall in relocation activity in the same year. But with this influx of new people comes the problem of where they are going to live, and demand is now higher than supply.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

MLK Food Park returns to South Dallas

DALLAS — Organizers of the popular MLK Food Park are announcing its return to South Dallas. The pop-up event featuring a variety of food trucks vendors, crafts, small business entrepreneurs, music and live entertainment has a new location in Fair Park. “It’s like a big block party for the...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Dallas is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, and so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase the richest person in Dallas and what he is doing to help the people of Dallas and across the country.
DALLAS, TX
airwaysmag.com

Airliners International to return to the DFW Area for its 46th Show

CHICAGO – Airliners International is to hold the 2023 Airline History Conference and Collectibles Show in Dallas/Fort Worth, with Airways as one of its main hosts. The organizers of the event announced the dates for next year during its 45th Annual Meeting held in Chicago today by the World Airline Historical Society (WAHS). This year, 200 vendor tables were available for buying, selling, and swapping airline memorabilia.
CHICAGO, IL
Local Profile

If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do

What should North Texas residents do if they encounter a bobcat or a coyote? The city of Plano has some advice. “Bobcat and coyote sightings are not unusual,” says Steve Stoler, Plano’s media relations director, in a recent video tweet. “While seeing one can be a little startling, it’s important to know that those animals have never attacked a single person in Plano’s history.”
PLANO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX

