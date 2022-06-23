ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Hanks jokes about why he loves crashing weddings: ‘It’s my ego, unchecked’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0Vo0_0gJ1PcFl00

Tom Hanks has opened up about crashing other people’s weddings and joked about how his appearances at ceremonies is what makes them more memorable.

The 65-year-old actor discussed how he has crashed multiple weddings during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday.

When Meyers said that Hanks was a man who would “show up at a wedding, invited or not,” the Elvis star agreed before joking that he helps the bride and groom “remember” their big day.

“It’s my ego, unchecked,” he said.  “I just can’t help but think ‘What would these people like more than anything else to remember this magic day of days? Oh I know, me!’”

The television host went on to show a photo of Hanks at a wedding while he was in Rome for the 2009 film, Angels and Demons. According to Hanks, while filming at the Pantheon, the crew hadn’t realised that a wedding had also been booked at the famed church on the same day.

As the husband and wife-to-be tried to get to the temple via car, which they weren’t able to do because of the film, Hanks said that he tried to “fix” the situation and offered to accompany the bride to her ceremony.

“This limousine pulled up, and it was the bride and the groom trying to ‘get me to the church on time,’” Hanks recalled. “And they couldn’t do it because we had all this stuff going on. It was like ‘Uh, how do we fix this?’”

“So, like a stalker — you know, ‘Hey miss, miss, miss!’ — I knocked on the window, I said ‘Hey listen, we have a thing, but would you do me the honour of escorting you to your bridal altar?’ So we did it,” he added.

He noted that this was one of his first times “crashing at a wedding,” which are experiences that he said he’d rather refer to as “providing a service”.

The Forrest Gump star was also reminded of an occasion last March, where he was photographed with a bride and her bridesmaids in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He recalled that when he and his wife, Rita Wilson, were going on a walk, that’s when he spotted the bridesmaids heading towards a party bus. Hanks said that once the bride showed up, that was when he decided to “crash their wedding photo”.

After the ceremony, bride Grace Gwaltney detailed how surprised she was to see the Oscar-award winning actor approach her.

“He was like, ‘Hey! I’m Tom Hanks. I would love to get a photo with you’ and I immediately froze and was just looking around,” she told KCRA last March. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Hanks crashed yet another wedding ceremony last October that took place on Santa Monica Piers in Los Angeles, California.

While speaking to People about their wedding day , Diciembre and Tashia Farries detailed how Hanks appeared from the crowd and asked to take photos with them. According to Tashia, the filmmaker “immediately treated [them] like family”.

“[He] told us if we ever see him again, in an airport or in any crowd, make sure we come say hi. He was very nice,” she said. “We looked at our pictures from that night and we’re like, ‘Tom Hanks just crashed our wedding. Can we talk about that?’”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
The Independent

Glastonbury: Diana Ross fans defend singer after viewers complain set is ‘off-key’

Diana Ross fans have defended the singer after viewers criticised Ross’s vocals as “off-key” during her Glastonbury set.The music icon took the Pyramid stage on Sunday (26 June) in the festival’s legends slot, which has previously hosted Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, and Kenny Rogers.Ross attracted a huge crowd at Worthy Farm, with many viewers taking to Twitter to comment on the size of the crowd.“Can’t even see where it ends!” wrote one person. Another added: “LOOK AT THE CROWD FOR DIANA ROSS WOW!”Many people – both in attendance at Worthy Farm and watching the show at home – strongly...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Anne Hathaway reveals her favourite outfit from The Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway has revealed her favourite outfit from her role as Andy Sachs inThe Devil Wears Prada.The 39-year-old actor answered questions from famous friends and fans in a new interview, including one from fashion designer Michael Kors.Via Interview Magazine, the American designer asked Hathaway which costume from the iconic 2006 romantic comedy represented her own style the most.The WeCrashed star said her personal style is heavily influenced by costume designer Patricia Field, who also worked on Sex and The City and Ugly Betty.Hathaway added: “But I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that velvet Chanel coat that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Best flags at Glastonbury mock Partygate and celebrate Derry Girls

Glastonbury is all about the music, the dancing, the spectacles, the wellies – and, of course, the flags.The festival returned to Worthy Farm at the weekend for the first time in three years, after the 2020 event was postponed due to the pandemic.The long build-up to the 50th anniversary event meant that festivalgoers had more time to prepare flags fit to go viral on Twitter (and more bizarre news stories for inspiration).From a flag that mocked the Partygate scandal to one that celebrated Derry Girls, here are the best ones people have shared online…Last night (26 June), Kendrick Lamar...
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Elvis
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Tom Hanks
The Independent

Graham Skidmore: Blind Date voiceover star dies aged 90

Graham Skidmore, the voiceover star of Blind Date, has died aged 90.The ITV game show was presented by the late Cilla Black, who affectionately referred to Skidmore as “Our Graham”.Although he was not seen on the series, Skidmore’s voice was heard on the show for 17 years, between 1985 and 2002.Skidmore’s death was confirmed in the latest journal from actors’ union Equity, which revealed that he died on 27 December last year. He was a father of three and had five grandchildren.In addition to his role on Blind Date, Skidmore did voiceover work for the BBC comedy Vic and Bob’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Kelly Holmes deserves another gold’: Fans are emotional after watching athlete’s coming out documentary Being Me

Fans are feeling emotional after watching Kelly Holmes’s powerful coming out documentary, Being Me, on ITV last night (26 June).In the one-off documentary, the double Olympic champion opened up about her coming out journey.Holmes came as gay just a week ago, and this film followed her as she prepared to break the news, and explored the many reasons why she felt unable to do so for more than three decades.It covered her fear of coming out when she was in the army as a teenager, and the impact that hiding her sexuality has had on her mental health.“Really proud...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Glastonbury 2022 – live: Kendrick Lamar fans praise ‘jaw-dropping’ closing set as revellers leave Worthy Farm

The final day at Glastonbury ended with a jaw-dropping performance by American rapper Kendrick Lamar.Over the course of five days, fans danced to performances by top artists such as Paul McCartney, Little Simz, Pet Shop Boys, Sam Fender, and Billie Eilish.On the last day of the festival, George Ezra turned up at the John Peel stage in what was possibly the worst-kept secret set in Glastonbury history, while jazz-fusion legend Herbie Hencock delighted crowds relaxing at the Pyramid stage with a virtuosic performance. At 4pm, it was time for Diana Ross on the Legends Slot, drawing what has to...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

715K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy