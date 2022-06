Sunnier months in Nevada are the perfect time to head out to find some of the best scenery right here in the Silver State. For an ideal getaway to stretch out with the family, head to Rye Patch State Recreation Area where you will have plenty of room to yourselves. Located in Lovelock, Nevada, the state park takes full advantage of its proximity to a 22-mile-long reservoir!

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO